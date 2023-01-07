Tyler Henderson, Vicksburg surge past Provine 65-55 to pick up signature win

VICKSBURG — Vicksburg has been flying under the radar pretty much all season.

After Friday night's win over Provine, they’ll be a team to look out for come February.

Behind the play of Tyler Henderson, along with an explosive offensive attack, the Gators got past the Rams 68-55 in a crucial Region 4-5A matchup on Friday night.

“It was a hard-fought game like we thought it was going to be," said Vicksburg coach Kelvin Carter. "Anytime you get any of the Jackson teams those guys are tough and they not going to quit. If we just stay humble and keep working, let the chips fall where they may. Tonight, we could do what we wanted on offense, but not enough stops on defense.”

Vicksburg (18-2, 2-0 Region 4-5A) never trailed.

The Gators raced out to a 9-2 lead to begin the game, but Provine quickly cut the lead down to 9-7 and Vicksburg ended the quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 15-9 lead.

In the second quarter, every time Provine cut into the Vicksburg lead, the Gators had an answer. Vicksburg held a 36-24 lead at halftime.

In the third, the Gators built a lead as large as 15 points at 49-34, but Provine reeled off a 10-0 run that stretched from the end of third quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 49-46.

Jaylin Jackson hit one of two free throws and followed with a three-pointer from the corner to stretch the Vicksburg lead out to 53-46 with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter, and from that point the Gators lead never dwindled below six points.

“We’re very balanced on offense and Tyler is relentless and a blessing, and he came up big for us tonight,” Carter said. “This is real big to be 2-0 in the region, because we’re in the toughest division in the state and we’ve been in a tough division for a long time and we get overlooked a little bit, but on this side of I-20 we can play basketball too.”

Henderson had a game-high 21 points to lead Vicksburg, while Malik Franklin added 14 points and Davian Williams chipped in 11 points for the Gators.

“We came up with a plan to slow two of their main guys and keep them out of the paint and then just run our offense. We didn’t have trouble scoring,” Henderson said. “We just to keep playing well and play together as a team and we’ll be hard to beat.”

Javian Watkins had 20 points to lead Provine, while Emajai Horton added 17 points for the Rams (14-5, 0-1).