Sharpshooting Barron Collier dominates Westminster at Don Stewart Shootout

NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Barron Collier boys basketball team doesn't force its players into traditional roles on the court. The Cougars play a brand of positionless basketball that has them once again chasing a district title.

That style wowed the crowd Saturday at the Don Stewart Shootout, the event that featured 11 games in two days at Lely High School in Naples, named for the Collier County coaching legend.

Barron Collier entertained with an array of 3-pointers, dunks and steals that resulted in a running-clock 67-29 win over a good Miami-Westminster team. With the win the Cougars, from Naples, improved their record to 12-4.

"All five guys can hit 3s. All five guys can dribble. All five guys can pass," Barron Collier coach David Watts said. "Our job is to feed the hot hand."



Five different players made at least one 3-pointer, as the Cougars drilled 11 shots from 3. All 11 came in the first three quarters as Barron Collier played backups in the fourth.



No one's hand was hotter than Noah French. The 6-foot-5 senior hit six 3s and finished with 24 points to be named the player of the game.



Brayden Touchette scored 15 points for Barron Collier, while Bryce Claton added 17. The team was 8-for-8 from the free throw line.



All of French's 3s came in the second and third quarters as the Cougars turned the game into a blowout.



Barron Collier's Noah French drained six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to earn Player of the Game honors for the Cougars. Photo by Adam Fisher

With a minute left in the first quarter, Barron Collier held a slight 15-12 advantage. The Cougars then ripped off a 35-5 run in just 11 minutes of game time to take a 33-point lead.



"You just keep working," French said about the big push. "You build some energy on defense, shots start to fall, defense picks up the energy. Next thing you know we're on a run."



That work ethic is what Watts says had led to the program's turnaround. Barron Collier has had a winning record all four years under the coach, including a district title and a regional finals appearance last season.



Before Watts arrived, the Cougars went 15-65 combined the previous three seasons and hadn't had a winning record since 2013.



"I just want to thank the team," Watts said. "The team responds to me and they play hard. It's not about the game. It's about practice. It's about what we do every single day, six days a week. That's what shows up here. It's a beautiful thing for (fans) to see on the court when it shows up in games, but this all happens in practice."

St. Brendan 73, Naples 47: A barrage of offense in the middle quarters lifted an experienced St. Brendan squad past a young Naples team.



The Sabres (11-4) outscored Naples 56-20 in the second and third quarters combined. St. Brendan, which has its top four scorers back from last year's 22-7 team, went up 66-30 with two minutes left in the third quarter to trigger a running clock.

Sabres senior Alex Alvarez was named the player of the game after sinking five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points. Alvarez had 19 of his points in the second and third periods.



Jaden Wolner led Naples (9-5) with 15 points, followed by Marques Leon with 12.