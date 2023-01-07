Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in hospital, thanks medical team

Two-time Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday from his hospital bed, sending thanks on his social media account the previous day to his medical care team as he recovers from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner wrote on his Instagram story, according to CNN. The photo accompanying the post shows “The Avengers” star surrounded by medical personnel.

Renner thanked supporters for their “birthday love,” posting a brief video of supporters dancing to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” according to the cable news outlet.

The update was the third by the actor, who was injured on New Year’s Day when he was crushed by a snowplow, according to Fox News. Renner was clearing snow near his Nevada home when he was injured.

On Monday, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal that Renner was helping a motorist who was stranded outside of his home when he was run over by the snowplow.

During a Tuesday news conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner’s engine-powered vehicle began to roll away while the actor was not in the driver’s seat. He was injured as he tried to get back into the machine, Balaam said.

Renner “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident, The New York Times reported.

Renner is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town,” according to The Associated Press. He is also known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and television franchise.

