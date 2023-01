K-State made the third transfer portal addition to their 2023 roster, as former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward committed to the Wildcats. In four seasons as a Seminole, Ward put up over 1,200 yards and found the endzone 12 times. Despite four seasons of college football, Ward still has two years of eligibility to use after redshirting in 2019 and earning a free year in 2020 during COVID.

