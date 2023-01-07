Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
whatsupnewp.com
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
ABC6.com
Famous Newport diner set to close after 50 years of operation
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The popular Gary’s Handy Lunch diner in Newport announced they will be closing their doors this coming February. In their post, the diner announced it is time for the next chapter of the Handy family. Former patrons shared their condolences, best wishes and favorite...
whatsupnewp.com
Better Bay Alliance to host a free 2-hour seminar on boating safety at Newport Yacht Club
The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Narragansett Bay, today announced that it will be offering a free 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31 from 7 to 9 pm at the Newport Yacht Club. This seminar will be part of...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport is among the 5 most friendliest cities in the United States, according to experts
Newport is among the 5 most welcoming places to live/friendliest cities in the United States, according to a new report from StudyFinds. Newport was ranked 2nd on the list with Honolulu, Hawaii at the top spot, New Orleans, Louisana at #3, Chattanooga, Tennesee at #4, and Asheville, North Carolina at #5.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Red Food Tours announces the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour
Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the launch of the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour, kicking off this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. The tour will commence each Saturday at 11 a.m. thereafter through April 1st. Focusing on foodpreneurs, makers, brewers and distillers within the...
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court. 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court. For more events...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center invites all to feast their eyes on the latest exhibit, ‘Outsider Art: Harnessing Color’
Who couldn’t use a dose of vibrant color during New England’s gray days? The Jamestown Arts Center invites all to feast their eyes on the latest exhibit, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color. The show opens Friday, January 27 with a reception from 5:30-7:30pm; the exhibit will be available for viewing through April 1.
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Jan. 6
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
whatsupnewp.com
BankNewport names Lynette Dawley, a Newport resident, as Vice President, Project Manager
BankNewport today announced that Lynette M. Dawley has been named vice president, project manager. In her new position, Dawley will lead cross-disciplinary teams to deliver new systems in support of transformational change, ensuring proper management of project risks, scope, schedule, and budget. Dawley joined BankNewport in 2019 as assistant vice...
whatsupnewp.com
Ticket Giveaway: We interview Chris Spedding, coming to Newport’s Casino Theater Friday, January 20
A rock and roll mainstay will be headlining a rare live show at the Casino Theater in Newport on Friday, January 20. Guitarist Chris Spedding, best known for his studio work supporting just about every major artist to pass through the UK music scene since the late 1960s, will lead a trio of equally talented players, bassist Tony Garnier of Bob Dylan’s band and Anton Fig, known for his work on the David Letterman show.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events. The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Art Museum re-launches “Wake + Create” program for children and caregivers
The Newport Art Museum has announced the re-launch of its beloved “Wake + Create” Saturday program for children ages 4-10 and their caregivers. Starting on January 14th, 2023 at 10:30 am, the program will take place at the Griswold House, and will begin with a special partnership with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) as part of Funda Fest.
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
foodgressing.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
