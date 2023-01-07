ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport

These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Famous Newport diner set to close after 50 years of operation

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The popular Gary’s Handy Lunch diner in Newport announced they will be closing their doors this coming February. In their post, the diner announced it is time for the next chapter of the Handy family. Former patrons shared their condolences, best wishes and favorite...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court. 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court. For more events...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Jan. 6

Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ticket Giveaway: We interview Chris Spedding, coming to Newport’s Casino Theater Friday, January 20

A rock and roll mainstay will be headlining a rare live show at the Casino Theater in Newport on Friday, January 20. Guitarist Chris Spedding, best known for his studio work supporting just about every major artist to pass through the UK music scene since the late 1960s, will lead a trio of equally talented players, bassist Tony Garnier of Bob Dylan’s band and Anton Fig, known for his work on the David Letterman show.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Art Museum re-launches “Wake + Create” program for children and caregivers

The Newport Art Museum has announced the re-launch of its beloved “Wake + Create” Saturday program for children ages 4-10 and their caregivers. Starting on January 14th, 2023 at 10:30 am, the program will take place at the Griswold House, and will begin with a special partnership with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) as part of Funda Fest.
NEWPORT, RI
foodgressing.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy