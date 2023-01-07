Jamari Johnson, All-American Bowl athlete, elects to stick with Louisville Cardinals on national television

The Louisville Cardinals have been one of the surprises of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Louisville has accumulated a top-30 class nationally, led by Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and All-American Bowl quarterback Pierce Clarkson.

During the third quarter of the All-American Bowl on NBC, the Cardinals got more good news.

Inglewood (California) four-star athlete Jamari Johnson, who delayed signing with Louisville during the early signing period, re-committed to the Cardinals over Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Oregon.

"Once I visited there, it just felt like home, like I was welcome there," he said. "It was that natural feeling of being welcome. It got to me."

John was previously committed to Louisville, but elected not to sign during the early signing period.

During the month of December, Oregon was viewed as a major contender to flip the big-bodied tight end and he took a visit.

But in the end, the Cardinals won the battle.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tight end is rated the nation's No. 17 athlete and gives the Cardinals six four-star commitments in the 2023 recruiting class.