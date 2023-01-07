Coachella 2023 Lineup & Headliners: BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny to Perform at This Year’s Festival

It’s that time of the year again! Arguably one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella’s 2023 lineup and headliners reveal is always the most anticipated time of the year as it kicks off the festival season. Spanning over two weekends in April, Coachella puts on historic headlining acts like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Beyoncé. So it’s no wonder that people are speculating on Reddit threads and Twitter about who’s going to grace the main stage.

The festival is run by Goldenvoice who announcedl last year’s lineup on social media on January 11, 2022. The most popular festival in the world is packed with artists who cover so many genres and perform in the heat of the desert in Indio, California. 2022’s acts included Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, Lil Baby, Jamie xx and Doja Cat.

Here are the acts that are performing to be in the Coachella 2023 lineup and as headliners.

Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners?

Read on for the confirmed Coachella 2023 headliners.

BLACKPINK – Saturday, April 15 & April 22

After performing at the festival in 2019, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella. The girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé released their second album Born Pink in 2022 and subsequently went on their world tour to promote it. Their world tour dates still continue on for the spring of 2023, and will swing by to make the Coachella crowd taste that Pink Venom.

Frank Ocean – Sunday, April 16 & April 23

The elusive Frank Ocean was confirmed as a headliner for Coachella in 2020. However, with COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions, the festival was canceled for that year. It’s been a while since Frank Ocean performed live since his latest album blonde in 2016. The Grammy Award winner hasn’t confirmed that he would play the festival, but all signs lead to it. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told Los Angeles Times that he predicted that Frank would be the headliner for 2023, and he was absolutely right.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said last year. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.” Hopefully, like his song “Novacane” we get to meet Frank at Coachella this year and maybe hear some new and long-anticipated music as well.

Bad Bunny – Friday, April 14 & April 21

Bad Bunny has coveted the Friday slot as the headliner for the festival this year. He released the most popular album of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti and had a sold-out 65-show stadium tour following its release. The Puerto Rican artist is the first Spanish-speaking headliner in the history of the festival.

Though according to Billboard , the “Tití Me Pregunta” singer will be taking a long-deserved break this year after the performance. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told the publication. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

Who’s in the Coachella 2023 lineup?

Read on for the artists confirmed in the Coachella 2023 lineup.

Friday, April 14 & April 21

Bad Bunny

Gorillaz

Burna Boy

The Chemical Brothers

Kaytranada

Blondie

Becky G

Metro Boomin

FKJ

Pusha T

Towe Nwigwe

Wet Let

SG Lewis

Yves Tumor

The Garden

TESTPILOT

MUNA

Maceo Plex

Two Friends

YUNGBLUD

Jamie Jones

Ashnikko

Malaa

TV Girl

Whyte Fang

Doechii

BENEE

Idris Elba

Magdalena Bay

Vintage Culture

Domi & JD Beck

Dombresk

DannyLux

Nora En Pure

Overmono

Uncle Waffles

Téo?

Mochakk

Gabriels

Saba

Dennis Cruz

PAWSA

Soul Glo

Lava La Rue

Sleaford Mods

The Comet Is Coming

Oliver Koletzki

Kyle Watson

The Murder Capital

Chris Stussy

Jupiter & Okwess

Lewis OfMan

Julet Mendoza

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

Saturday, April 15 & April 22

BLACKPINK

ROSALÍA

Erc Prydz presents HOLO

boygenius

$uicideboy$

The Kid LAROI

Charli XCX

Labrinth

Underworld

Diljit Dosanjh

Eladio Carrion

SOFI TUKKER

Remi Wolf

Chromeo

Tale of Us

Yung LEan

Mura Masa

Yaeji

070 Shake

Marc Rebillet

Hiatus Kaiyote

Dinner Party

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Elderbrook

Kenny Beats

Flo Milli

Keinemusik

Snail Mail

Rebelution

Hot Since 82

EARTHGANG

UMI

Shenseea

The Breedeers

Monolink

Ethel Cain

Bakar

Donovan’s Yard

The Linda Lindas

Sunset Rollercoaster

NIA Archives

Jan Blomqvist

DRAMA

WhoMadeWho

Destroy Boys

Elyanna

DJ Tennis

Carlita

AG Club

Mathame

BRATTY

Horsegirl

Colyn

Chloé Caillet

Scowl

Francis Mercier

Sunday, April 16 & April 23

Frank Ocean

Björk

Kali Uchis

Porter Robinson

Fisher + Chris Lake

A Boogie

Dominic Fike

Jai Paul

Jackson Wang

Latto

The Blaze

Willow

GloRilla

Jai Wolf

Boris Brejcha

2manydjs

Christine and the Queens

Rae Sremmurd

Weyes Blood

Alex G

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

Stick Figure

Adam Beyer

Big Wild

MK

Cannons

Romy

Fordo

Fousheé

Noname

Sasha John Digweed

Sudan Archives

Knocked Loose

Camelphat

IDK

Sasha Alex Sloan

Mareux

1999.ODDS

Pi’erre Bourne

Cassian

Joy Crookes

TSHA

El Michels Affair

Paris Texas

LP Giobbi

Momma

Ali Sethi

Minus the Ligh

Los Bitchos

Conexión Divina

Airrica

Calvin Harris will also be making a special appearance.

Who were the rumored Coachella 2023 headliners?

Rihanna

Rihanna was rumored to headline Coachella. According to the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, she was contemplating to perform at the festival. The “Love on the Brain” singer is performing at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show in February 2023 and could possibly headline Coachella as well. Like Frank, fans have been waiting for new music and performances from the Fenty Beauty founder. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said to AP, after she gave birth and announced she was going to headline.

On if she’s releasing new music after a new baby and the Super Bowl news, she was quick to dispel those rumors too. “That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?” she said, laughing. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.” She released her first music in over 5 years with “Lift Me Up” as the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The single is the first solo single from the “Umbrella” singer since her album ANTI was released in 2016.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.