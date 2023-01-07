ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Coachella 2023 Lineup & Headliners: BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny to Perform at This Year’s Festival

By Lea Veloso
 7 days ago
It’s that time of the year again! Arguably one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella’s 2023 lineup and headliners reveal is always the most anticipated time of the year as it kicks off the festival season. Spanning over two weekends in April, Coachella puts on historic headlining acts like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Beyoncé. So it’s no wonder that people are speculating on Reddit threads and Twitter about who’s going to grace the main stage.

The festival is run by Goldenvoice who announcedl last year’s lineup on social media on January 11, 2022. The most popular festival in the world is packed with artists who cover so many genres and perform in the heat of the desert in Indio, California. 2022’s acts included Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, Lil Baby, Jamie xx and Doja Cat.

Here are the acts that are performing to be in the Coachella 2023 lineup and as headliners.

Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners?

Read on for the confirmed Coachella 2023 headliners.

BLACKPINK – Saturday, April 15 & April 22

After performing at the festival in 2019, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella. The girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé released their second album Born Pink in 2022 and subsequently went on their world tour to promote it. Their world tour dates still continue on for the spring of 2023, and will swing by to make the Coachella crowd taste that Pink Venom.

Frank Ocean – Sunday, April 16 & April 23

The elusive Frank Ocean was confirmed as a headliner for Coachella in 2020. However, with COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions, the festival was canceled for that year. It’s been a while since Frank Ocean performed live since his latest album blonde in 2016. The Grammy Award winner hasn’t confirmed that he would play the festival, but all signs lead to it. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told Los Angeles Times that he predicted that Frank would be the headliner for 2023, and he was absolutely right.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said last year. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.” Hopefully, like his song “Novacane” we get to meet Frank at Coachella this year and maybe hear some new and long-anticipated music as well.

Bad Bunny – Friday, April 14 & April 21

Bad Bunny has coveted the Friday slot as the headliner for the festival this year. He released the most popular album of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti and had a sold-out 65-show stadium tour following its release. The Puerto Rican artist is the first Spanish-speaking headliner in the history of the festival.

Though according to Billboard , the “Tití Me Pregunta” singer will be taking a long-deserved break this year after the performance. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told the publication. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

Who’s in the Coachella 2023 lineup?

Read on for the artists confirmed in the Coachella 2023 lineup.

Friday, April 14 & April 21

  • Bad Bunny
  • Gorillaz
  • Burna Boy
  • The Chemical Brothers
  • Kaytranada
  • Blondie
  • Becky G
  • Metro Boomin
  • FKJ
  • Pusha T
  • Towe Nwigwe
  • Wet Let
  • SG Lewis
  • Yves Tumor
  • The Garden
  • TESTPILOT
  • MUNA
  • Maceo Plex
  • Two Friends
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Jamie Jones
  • Ashnikko
  • Malaa
  • TV Girl
  • Whyte Fang
  • Doechii
  • BENEE
  • Idris Elba
  • Magdalena Bay
  • Vintage Culture
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Dombresk
  • DannyLux
  • Nora En Pure
  • Overmono
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Téo?
  • Mochakk
  • Gabriels
  • Saba
  • Dennis Cruz
  • PAWSA
  • Soul Glo
  • Lava La Rue
  • Sleaford Mods
  • The Comet Is Coming
  • Oliver Koletzki
  • Kyle Watson
  • The Murder Capital
  • Chris Stussy
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • Lewis OfMan
  • Julet Mendoza
  • Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

Saturday, April 15 & April 22

  • BLACKPINK
  • ROSALÍA
  • Erc Prydz presents HOLO
  • boygenius
  • $uicideboy$
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Charli XCX
  • Labrinth
  • Underworld
  • Diljit Dosanjh
  • Eladio Carrion
  • SOFI TUKKER
  • Remi Wolf
  • Chromeo
  • Tale of Us
  • Yung LEan
  • Mura Masa
  • Yaeji
  • 070 Shake
  • Marc Rebillet
  • Hiatus Kaiyote
  • Dinner Party
  • Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
  • Elderbrook
  • Kenny Beats
  • Flo Milli
  • Keinemusik
  • Snail Mail
  • Rebelution
  • Hot Since 82
  • EARTHGANG
  • UMI
  • Shenseea
  • The Breedeers
  • Monolink
  • Ethel Cain
  • Bakar
  • Donovan’s Yard
  • The Linda Lindas
  • Sunset Rollercoaster
  • NIA Archives
  • Jan Blomqvist
  • DRAMA
  • WhoMadeWho
  • Destroy Boys
  • Elyanna
  • DJ Tennis
  • Carlita
  • AG Club
  • Mathame
  • BRATTY
  • Horsegirl
  • Colyn
  • Chloé Caillet
  • Scowl
  • Francis Mercier

Sunday, April 16 & April 23

  • Frank Ocean
  • Björk
  • Kali Uchis
  • Porter Robinson
  • Fisher + Chris Lake
  • A Boogie
  • Dominic Fike
  • Jai Paul
  • Jackson Wang
  • Latto
  • The Blaze
  • Willow
  • GloRilla
  • Jai Wolf
  • Boris Brejcha
  • 2manydjs
  • Christine and the Queens
  • Rae Sremmurd
  • Weyes Blood
  • Alex G
  • DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
  • Stick Figure
  • Adam Beyer
  • Big Wild
  • MK
  • Cannons
  • Romy
  • Fordo
  • Fousheé
  • Noname
  • Sasha John Digweed
  • Sudan Archives
  • Knocked Loose
  • Camelphat
  • IDK
  • Sasha Alex Sloan
  • Mareux
  • 1999.ODDS
  • Pi’erre Bourne
  • Cassian
  • Joy Crookes
  • TSHA
  • El Michels Affair
  • Paris Texas
  • LP Giobbi
  • Momma
  • Ali Sethi
  • Minus the Ligh
  • Los Bitchos
  • Conexión Divina
  • Airrica

Calvin Harris will also be making a special appearance.

Who were the rumored Coachella 2023 headliners?

Rihanna

Rihanna was rumored to headline Coachella. According to the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, she was contemplating to perform at the festival. The “Love on the Brain” singer is performing at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show in February 2023 and could possibly headline Coachella as well. Like Frank, fans have been waiting for new music and performances from the Fenty Beauty founder. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said to AP, after she gave birth and announced she was going to headline.

On if she’s releasing new music after a new baby and the Super Bowl news, she was quick to dispel those rumors too. “That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?” she said, laughing. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.” She released her first music in over 5 years with “Lift Me Up” as the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The single is the first solo single from the “Umbrella” singer since her album ANTI was released in 2016.

