Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
DETROIT, MI
Girl gets Morant shoes, jersey after signed basketball is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
MEMPHIS, TN
