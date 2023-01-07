Read full article on original website
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Shaquille O'Neal Says He's "Scared" For Phoenix Suns' Bad Moment: "Something Is Going On"
Shaquille O'Neal sent a big message to the Phoenix Suns amid their rocky situation.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks
KELOLAND
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
Shaquille O'Neal Rips The Phoenix Suns After Sixth Straight Loss
Shaquille O'Neal says the Phoenix Suns are not championship contenders.
WREG
Girl gets Morant shoes, jersey after signed basketball is stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
Suns president Jason Rowley denies allegations, vows to 'never quit on this team'
Phoenix Suns president Jason Rowley told a group of team employees that a recent story placing him at the center of workplace allegations misrepresented him, and that he would not be resigning from his role, multiple employees told ESPN.
