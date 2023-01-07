ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Learn to skate with the pros at Acacia Park this weekend

By Natasha Lynn
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jwWZ_0k700dOA00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, residents in Colorado Springs and around the Pikes Peak Region have the chance to skate with some members of the U.S. Figure Skating Team in Olympic City for National Skating month.

The theme for January's National Skating month is 'skating is for everyone.'

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Acacia Park skating rink, you can meet and skate with Team USA professional skaters Logan Higase-Chen, Naomi Williams, and Lachlan Lewer.

Learn to Skate USA staff will also be on site to educate the public about the programs and to pass out freebies.

Downtown Colorado Springs and Learn to Skate USA partnered for this event to demonstrate the sport can be learned by anyone who wants to give it a try. It's also a great time for already seasoned skaters to sharpen their skills.

The Colorado College hockey team will also be out Sunday at the rink, showing off their talents.

The post Learn to skate with the pros at Acacia Park this weekend appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Widespread Comcast outage in Pikes Peak Area caused by vandalism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Comcast confirmed with KRDO that the regional widespread outage was caused by vandalism. According to Comcast, someone cut an underground fiber line west of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. Roughly 20,000 residents and businesses were impacted by the outage, including Manitou Springs School District 14 which had The post Widespread Comcast outage in Pikes Peak Area caused by vandalism appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council denies appeal against Sunset Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning during a Colorado Springs City Council meeting, officials voted to move forward with the proposed Sunset Amphitheater in the north side of the city. The city council members voted 8 to 1 against the appeal to the proposed 8,000-seat concert venue. In November, the Colorado Springs Planning The post Colorado Springs City Council denies appeal against Sunset Amphitheater appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews battling fire along Fountain Creek on Pueblo’s north side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple first responders responded to a fire reportedly burning along the Fountain Creek on Pueblo's north side. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 a.m. along the river bottom near E. 29th St. and Dillon Dr. The department is working to prevent the flames from moving toward The post Crews battling fire along Fountain Creek on Pueblo’s north side appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dog rescued from icy Lake Minnequa in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Thanks to a paramedic and engineer with the Pueblo Fire Department, a dog is now safe and in the care of the Humane Society after being rescued from an icy lake in Pueblo. According to the fire department, the dog was rescued by Engine 34 after it fell into Lake Minnequa, which […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police K9 Zev receives bullet and stab protective vest thanks to non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 Zev received a potentially life-saving vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization that works to protect law enforcement animals. According to the CSPD, K9 Zev's new bullet and stab protective was donated by Vested Interest in K9s. Zev's vest was embroidered with The post Colorado Springs Police K9 Zev receives bullet and stab protective vest thanks to non-profit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs School District 14 closes all schools due to internet and phone outage

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs School District 14 closed all schools in the district Wednesday due to a phone and internet outage. According to the district's website, service provider Comcast does not have a timeframe for when service will be restored. The district said as a result of this the school has been canceled The post Manitou Springs School District 14 closes all schools due to internet and phone outage appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unattended while it's running makes it easy for thieves to break in and steal. According to CSPD, puffing is "leaving your car running unattended to warm it up before driving." Protect yourself from puffing by practicing the following: The post Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CPW warns residents to be aware of predators after mangy coyote spotted near Colorado Springs dog park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs lifts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the City of Manitou Springs announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions put in place in December are rescinded. According to officials, Manitou Springs Fire Chief John K. Forsett ordered the restrictions be rescinded on Jan. 6, 2023, effective immediately. The restrictions were first put in place on Dec. 7, 2022. The post Manitou Springs lifts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy