Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Alabama, Denver Broncos RB found dead by police during welfare check
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, according to multiple reports. Police responding to a welfare check at Galloway’s apartment found him deceased, according to the reports. The call welfare check request apparently came from Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis where Galloway was an English teacher.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why
Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $404 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs free live stream (1/13/23): How to watch, time, channel
You wouldn’t expect the 13-29 San Antonio Spurs to set NBA attendance records this season. But thanks to an interesting wrinkle, Gregg Popovich’s team is expected to do just that with its Friday night contest against the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs are returning to their old home...
