Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO