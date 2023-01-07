ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the most Googled toys from the past 50 years, study finds

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
( KTLA ) – It turns out some of your favorite childhood toys are still popular on Googe.

A new study from Wishlisted, a lifestyle website, reveals which toys from the past 50 years have withstood the test of time and are still popular Google searches.

Researchers analyzed Argos, NPD Group, and The Toy Association data to determine the ranking. Wishlisted then used an SEO software search tool to estimate the average monthly Google searches for each toy in the U.S. in the last year.

5 of the worst Happy Meal toys over the years

Toys from each decade, starting with the 1970s, were included in the list.

The 1970s: Shrinky Dinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFL66_0k700UOV00
(Photo: Associated Press/ Business Wire)

The popular arts and craft toy is still a hit with kids today. Children can create their own Shrinky Dinks by decorating the provided paper, cutting out shapes, and baking the sheets.

1980s: Rubik’s Cube

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The popular item is a great gift for any puzzle lover. Yusheng Du is the current record holder for completing the Rubik’s Cube in under four seconds, according to the Guinness World Records .

1990s: Tamagotchi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQn6O_0k700UOV00
(YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

The virtual pet game was a hit among ’90s kids and those in the generations after. People can also enjoy newer versions of the game, such as Tamagotchi On or Tamagotchi Pix, according to the study.

2000s: Beyblades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNWXm_0k700UOV00
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The 2000s toy Beyblades still has a massive following among kids and kids at heart. People can find new versions of the classic spinning toy at retail stores such as Target and Walmart.

2010s: L.O.L Surprise! Love Mini Sweets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqLIF_0k700UOV00
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The L.O.L Surprise collection features tiny brightly colored dolls hidden inside round-shaped containers, so customers won’t know what doll they have received before purchasing. The experience comes from the unboxing process.

In the collection, the L.O.L stands for Little Outrageous Littles, KTLA’s sister station KDVR reported.

2020s: L.O.L Surprise! Color Change Surprise

Rounding out the list is another toy from the L.O.L collection. The color change surprise series also features miniature dolls and an updated look.

Researchers also included a list of the second most popular toy corresponding with the decades listed above.

1970s: Stretch Armstrong

1980s: Cabbage Patch Kids

1990s: GameBoy

2000s: Nintendo Wii

2010s: Lego Friends collection

2020s: Barbie Dreamhouse

