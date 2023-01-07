ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Graham Potter insists he has ‘total support’ of Chelsea hierarchy and hits back at critics

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vM9Xg_0k700Pys00

Graham Potter says he has “total support” from the Chelsea board and insists that this is a “completely different” club from the era under Roman Abramovich when they repeatedly sacked managers. The 47-year-old also pointed to how Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta had early struggles only to excel with time, which is something the new hierarchy understand. Potter added he would not have left Brighton if there was any chance of his job coming under threat this early, regardless of results, and that he is more confident of success now than when he joined.

The Chelsea manager has only one win from the last eight games, which is the sort of form that would have seen his predecessors under serious threat when Abramovich was owner. While that still informs perceptions of Chelsea, the predominant view at the club is that a mismatched squad must be totally reshaped to a new football ideal, that completely fits with Potter’s approach. There is consequently no threat of a sacking, because the hierarchy see this as a long-term project that is fundamentally linked to the manager’s outlook on the game. The thinking is that Potter is working with a squad built for multiple different coaches, which is why they are not placing too much stock in current form. It is why Potter can speak with such certainty about his position.

“All I know is that I have the total support of the guys above and the players and the staff,” the manager said ahead of the FA Cup third-round trip to Manchester City. The club have not been knocked out at this stage of the competition since 1997-98, with much of that record propelled by a striking run of success under Abramovich before his sanctioning for links to Vladimir Putin.

“I think this is the challenge for everybody, isn’t it? I don’t think I’d have left my previous job if I didn’t think there was a chance that the owners would give their support. I think they’re absolutely in line with where we’re at, in line with what we want to do. I’m more confident now that we can achieve things than I was when I started the job because I understand the club, the players and understand what’s needed. But obviously with the past of Chelsea, with the changes in management, you can see why there are questions.

“There’s a completely different ownership than there was - and this is hard for people to get their head around as Chelsea for 20 years has been one thing and now, all of a sudden, it’s different. But they still think back to what previously happened over 20 years, which is normal, despite the fact it’s completely different.

“But, again, the reason for me to take the job was because you’ve got a chance to shape a club that is in a massive transitional period, huge. Twenty years is a long time to have leadership and then change. With that, I knew there would be extreme challenges, for sure. And it’s not like I was jumping at the first opportunity to leave Brighton. I had other opportunities to leave previously but this one felt like the right one because of the owners, because of the support that they would give, and they have proven to be the case.”

Potter made a point of referencing how some of his main counterparts initially struggled at Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

“The owners are billionaires, so they are quite smart - smarter than me, for sure. They understand the challenges we have and the direction we want to go tin. I’ve been here four months and five or six weeks of that have been lost to international football. Pep was there a year before they won anything and Mikel and Jurgen took a bit of time. But, obviously, it’s maybe different for me for some reason. But I don’t put a timescale on it. I know the responsibility we have here but also I know that I am capable. I know the quality I have and I have the full support of - certainly - the owners, and the players and the staff here.”

Ahead of a tough third-round tie away to Manchester City, that could well remove a chance at a first trophy, Potter was encouraged by Chelsea’s performance against the same opposition in the 1-0 Premier League defeat on Thursday.

“We always want to try to compete, absolutely. In terms of how that is measured, you have to take the season how it is and analyse it at the end of the season. We’re not even halfway through the season yet but we have a game in a cup competition that we want to do well in, we want to go through, that’s for sure, we obviously have a difficult game but we saw on Thursday that we matched Manchester City for periods of the game and gave a spirited performance. We need to do the same again and try to improve.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Graham Potter says Chelsea manager is the ‘hardest job in football’

Graham Potter believes he has the hardest job in football as Chelsea labour to get to grips with their “new chapter” since Todd Boehly bought the club.The team have struggled in the wake of being sold by Roman Abramovich, who brought unprecedented success during his nearly two decades in control, with a huge transfer outlay sanctioned by Boehly during the last six months yet to pay off.Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League despite having spent nearly £350million since the American took control, with supporters singing the name of Abramovich and former head coach Thomas Tuchel during Sunday’s 4-0 defeat...
The Independent

Dean Henderson is Nottingham Forest’s hero in shoot-out win over Wolves

Dean Henderson was the hero for Nottingham Forest as he saved two penalties in a shoot-out against Wolves to send his side through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper kept out spot-kicks from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge as Forest emerged 4-3 winners after it had ended 1-1 in normal time.Willy Boly scored against his old club to put Forest ahead but Raul Jimenez levelled after the break in a bad-blooded encounter that saw a mass brawl on the pitch at the end of the penalty shoot-out, which is sure to land both clubs in hot water.Forest...
The Independent

Manchester City stunned by Southampton in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City crashed out of the Carabao Cup after substitutes Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne failed to inspire a fightback in a shock 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Premier League strugglers Southampton.First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.Pep Guardiola began with Haaland and De Bruyne on the bench for the second successive game ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.But, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola had feared a poor Man City performance ahead of Southampton shock

Pep Guardiola claimed he had a premonition Manchester City would crash out of the Carabao Cup following his side’s shock 2-0 quarter-final loss at Premier League strugglers Southampton.First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.Guardiola once again began with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.But, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were unable to prevent City suffering elimination...
The Independent

Southampton to face Newcastle while Forest take on Man Utd in Carabao Cup semis

Southampton’s reward for knocking out Manchester City is a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle while Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United.First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo secured a stunning 2-0 win for Nathan Jones’ under-pressure Saints, who will host the high-flying Magpies in the first leg.Newcastle reached their first League Cup semi-final for 47 years with a 2-0 win against Leicester on Tuesday night, when boyhood fan Dan Burn scored his first goal for the club.Your confirmed Semi-Final ties as Wembley awaits 😍#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/YZVVYkJtSt— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 11, 2023Four-time League Cup winners Nottingham Forest...
The Independent

Arsenal reveal new Emirates ​Stadium artwork featuring Highbury tribute

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled the eight pieces of artwork that will soon hang proudly on Emirates Stadium.In a move set to transform the north London skyline, the Gunners have chosen illustrations that celebrate their connection with the local community.The club shared this video on Wednesday, 11 January, revelling the designs that will be installed on the iconic stadium on Thursday.Arsene Wenger, Jack Wilshere, and Thierry Henry are among those featured in the artwork that will stretch around the London landmark.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah for ‘seizing the moment’ after FA Cup braceNaomi Osaka announces she is pregnant and hints she will miss rest of tennis seasonGraham Potter labels Joao Felix ‘a quality player’ after Chelsea secure loan deal
The Independent

Culture Secretary criticises comments made by Gary Lineker

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said the BBC should be “conscious” of recent comments made by Gary Lineker.Ms Donelan was speaking to The News Agents podcast about BBC impartiality in light of remarks 62-year-old Lineker had made on the same show about the World Cup in Qatar and racism in America.Reflecting on BBC impartiality, Ms Donelan said: “There is a problem with impartiality and the BBC, they would say that they’ve recognised that themselves.”Gary Lineker should face rebuke for getting impartiality wrong... but BBC board member Robbie Gibb may have been 'misunderstood' - the Culture Secretary gives us her take...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy