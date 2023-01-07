ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

6-Year-Old In Custody After Elementary School Shooting

By Jason Hall
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03641s_0k700NSe00
Photo: iStockphoto

A 6-year-old is in police custody following an elementary school shooting in Virginia that left a teacher seriously injured, local police confirmed via NBC News on Friday (January 6).

"This was not an accidental shooting," Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said while addressing reporters.

No students were injured during the incident, which took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, the department confirmed in an update shared on its Medium.com account.

The shooting took place inside a first-grade classroom when the child and teacher -- who knew each other prior to the incident -- were reported to be alone, Drew confirmed during an evening press conference.

The teacher was identified as a woman in her 30s and reported to be hospitalized for injuries sustained during the shooting.

“Her injuries are still considered life-threatening, but there was some improvement in the last update that we got,” Drew said via NBC News .

Police didn't publicly identify the 6-year-old boy due to his age.

"I'm in awe, and I'm in shock, and I'm disheartened," Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker III said during the evening press conference via NBC News .

James J. Fedderman , president of the Virginia Education Association, a union representing teachers throughout the state, referred to the incident as "yet another example of senseless violence affecting our public schools" via NBC News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Virginia teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old identified, in stable condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia elementary school teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is in stable condition, authorities said on Saturday. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, whose condition was originally listed as life-threatening after she was wounded at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, WVEC-TV reported.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake crash injures 3, including officer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured – including a police officer – in a crash involving a police vehicle, Chesapeake Police said Saturday morning. One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, Chesapeake Police said. Another woman in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the officer involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chesapeake Police said.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy