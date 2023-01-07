ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qselh_0k700KoT00

Saturday Night Live ” premiered October 11, 1975 on NBC with a group of fresh-faced cast members known as the “Not Ready For Prime-Time Players.” None of those original stars (including Laraine Newman , John Belushi , Jane Curtin , Gilda Radner , Dan Aykroyd , Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase ) lasted for more than five seasons, but they all made their mark on the late night sketch series that is still going strong nearly five decades later.

Over the past 48 seasons (and counting), who are “ SNL ’s” longest-running cast members ever? Kenan Thompson currently holds the record at a whopping 20 seasons. His closest competition is Darrell Hammond , who starred for 14 seasons before leaving and then returning as the show’s announcer. Scroll through our “Saturday Night Live” photo gallery above ( or click here for direct access ) to see more long-time cast members.

SEE 1st ‘Saturday Night Live’ guest hosts for 2023 are Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan

Kenan Thompson
20 seasons (2003-Present)
Popular characters: Diondre Cole, Steve Harvey, Darnell Hayes, Bill Cosby, Diner Lobster, Lorenzo McIntosh and Reese De’What

Darrell Hammond
14 seasons (1995-2009)
Popular characters: Sean Connery, Dick Cheney, Jay Leno, Johnny Cash, Bill Clinton and Regis Philbin

Seth Meyers
13 seasons (2001-2014)
“Weekend Update” anchor

Fred Armisen
11 seasons (2002-2013)
Popular characters: Lawrence Welk, David Paterson, Ian Rubbish, Regine, Garth, Fericito and Stuart

Al Franken
11 seasons (1977-1980, 1986, 1988-1995)
Popular characters: Stuart Smalley, Al Goldstein, George Jessel, Henry Kissinger, Lyndon LaRouche and Pat Robertson

Kate McKinnon
11 seasons (2012-2022)
Popular characters: Rudy Giuliani, Colleen Rafferty, Hillary Clinton, Debette Goldry, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Sessions

Cecily Strong
11 seasons (2012-2022)
Popular characters: Cathy Anne, Jeanine Pirro, Kari Lake, Princess Jasmine, Melania Trump and The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party

Aidy Bryant
10 seasons (2012-2022)
Popular characters: Ted Cruz, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trend Forecaster, Carrie Krum, Aidy B and The Sexual Woman

Colin Jost
10 seasons (2014-Present)
“Weekend Update” anchor

Tim Meadows
10 seasons (1991-2000)
Popular characters: Leon Phelps, Dr. Poop, Tiger Woods, Sammy Davis Jr., O.J. Simpson and Captain Jim

Michael Che
9 seasons (2014-Present)
“Weekend Update” anchor

Kyle Mooney
9 seasons (2013-2022)
Popular characters: Baby Yoda, John Kennedy, Bruce Chandling, Leslie Jones’ lover, Scooter Rineholdt, Prank Posse member, Buff Kyle and Pope Francis

Bobby Moynihan
9 seasons (2008-2017)
Popular characters: Drunk Uncle, Mark Payne, Kirby, Demeter, Janet Peckinpaugh, Riblet and David Pumpkins’ assistant

Kevin Nealon
9 seasons (1986-1995)
“Weekend Update” anchor

Maya Rudolph
9 seasons (2000-2007)
Popular characters: Oprah Winfrey, Donatella Versace, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Jodi Dietz, Maya Angelou, Megan and Kamala Harris

Jason Sudeikis
9 seasons (2005-2013)
Popular characters: DJ Supersoak, The Devil, Zeus, ESPN Reporter, “What Up With That” dancer, Joe Biden, Mitt Romney and A-Hole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0k700KoT00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 1

Related
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 9? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 9 with the second set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country. Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes were presented on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. So who were the big winners at these awards honoring both film and television achievements? Scroll down for the complete list in all 27 categories, updating throughout the night as winners are announced. These awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of around 100 international entertainment journalists. But the group has come under fire over the years for their voting practices. The last straw came in 2021 when a report revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black...
GoldDerby

How did Jerrod Carmichael do as 2023 Golden Globes host? [POLL]

The last time the Golden Globes graced our television screens was February 28, 2021, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a bi-coastal ceremony because people were still afraid to travel amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. The 2022 kudos weren’t televised due to controversies regarding diversity and ethical voting habits within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Flash-forward to January 10, 2023, and Jerrod Carmichael served as the ringleader of NBC’s comeback gala in which 14 film trophies and 13 TV statuettes were doled out from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. While this was the comedian’s first time emceeing the...
Rolling Stone

Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan Tapped as First ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts of 2023

Live from 2023, it’s Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan hosting Saturday Night Live. When the sketch comedy series returns on Jan. 21, the White Lotus and Emily the Criminal star will usher in the new year as host while Sam Smith returns for the third time as musical guest. The following week, Jordan will lead the cast through the night ahead of the March 3 release of Creed III, which sees him reprising his role as Adonis Creed in addition to making his directorial debut. Lil Baby will join as musical guest on the Jan. 28 episode, marking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show

After all the scandals and skepticism, was tonight the Golden Globes that NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Todd Boehly-owned dick clark productions really wanted? Back on network TV after two stained and subsequently supposedly reform-filled years, the once riotous and influential ceremony had high expectations to meet — but the erratic 80th annual Golden Globes barely met them halfway. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Ukraine Doc Series 'Citizens At War' Readied; 'LUST' Trailer (Exclusive); 'Shin Ultraman' U.S. Sale (Exclusive) — Global Briefs Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jerrod Carmichael made the perfect ‘White Lotus’ joke while introducing Jennifer Coolidge

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 80th ceremony on Tuesday night with a somewhat scathing opening monologue lambasting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its past lack of diversity, and essentially having hired himself and producer Jesse Collins as tokens meant to appease critics. After returning to the...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

The 2023 SAG Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11. The 29th annual SAG Awards, honoring the best movie and TV performances for the year 2022, will be handed out during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. Last year, the guild previewed only 12 of the 20 nominees for acting at the Oscars. That was way off its usual rate of success. In 2021, it went 16 for 20. That was up from the 14 of 20 it matched in 2020. In both 2018 and 2019, SAG hit 75% (15 of 20). And in both 2015 and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Superfans send Aidan Bryant to finale after he gives ‘best performance yet’

And just like that, Aidan Bryant is headed to his second consecutive “America’s Got Talent” finale. During the January 9 episode of “AGT: All-Stars,” the 18-year-old aerialist earned enough votes from the superfans to advance to the Finals, beating out, among others, magician Dustin Tavella, who previously beat Aidan during the Season 16 finale. The only other “All-Star” act from this week to advance to the Finals was Detroit Youth Choir, who earned Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer. When host Terry Crews announced the results of the superfan vote, it was Aidan that finished at the top of the leaderboard. The Top...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.  SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
GoldDerby

National Society of Film Critics Awards: ‘TAR’ and Cate Blanchett complete sweep

“Tár” was named Best Picture, its titular lead Cate Blanchett was honored as Best Actress and Colin Farrell was voted Best Actor this weekend by the National Society of Film Critics at its 57th annual awards. The wins for “Tár” and Blanchett gave the film and its star a rare trifecta as both earned wins late last year from the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association in addition to the NSFC. Also earning a clean sweep of the three prestigious critics honors was Ke Huy Kwan, who pulled off the hat trick as Best Supporting...
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date; Series Boss On Telling A New Story

Paramount+ said Monday that its freshman series Fatal Attraction is set to premiere April 30 with two episodes airing back to back. Series executive producer Alexandra Cunningham on Monday during the show’s panel at TCA teased how the drama will be similar to the hit 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. “The screenwriter of the film James Dearden said, to him the character of Alex Forrest is not a study in madness, but rather a sad, tragic, lonely woman under pressure from a really hard job. As a frequently sad, not at all tragic, and not as lonely as I...
GoldDerby

‘AGT: All-Stars’ superfans snub former winners: What does this mean for Kodi Lee and Brandon Leake?

Over the first two weeks of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” the superfans had the option of voting for people who’d already won various “Got Talent” shows around the world, or branching out and anointing other talented acts. So far, they’ve chosen to snub former winners. Champions like Terry Fator (“AGT” Season 2) and Dustin Tavella (“AGT” Season 16) failed to earn enough votes from the superans to advance to the Finals, so they were eliminated from the competition (barring any future wild card save). What does this mean for upcoming fan-fave contestants like Kodi Lee and Brandon Leake, who won...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 7 for 8

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. Three films reaped bids from a lucky seven of these eight precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The costume designers and producers pipe in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12....
GoldDerby

Nicolas Cage has no interest in ‘Star Wars,’ sides with ‘Star Trek’

It has been long known that Nicolas Cage loves Superman, but his opinions on influential geek franchises doesn’t end there. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the Oscar-winning actor told fans that they shouldn’t expect him to turn up in the galaxy far, far away any time soon. Considering the on-screen bromance between Cage and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal in last year’s action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” one might think that Cage would consider joining his pal somewhere in that expansive franchise. (Especially since Pascal is already on record as agreeing it might be a “good fit.” “No!...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy