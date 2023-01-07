‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“ Saturday Night Live ” premiered October 11, 1975 on NBC with a group of fresh-faced cast members known as the “Not Ready For Prime-Time Players.” None of those original stars (including Laraine Newman , John Belushi , Jane Curtin , Gilda Radner , Dan Aykroyd , Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase ) lasted for more than five seasons, but they all made their mark on the late night sketch series that is still going strong nearly five decades later.

Over the past 48 seasons (and counting), who are “ SNL ’s” longest-running cast members ever? Kenan Thompson currently holds the record at a whopping 20 seasons. His closest competition is Darrell Hammond , who starred for 14 seasons before leaving and then returning as the show’s announcer. Scroll through our “Saturday Night Live” photo gallery above ( or click here for direct access ) to see more long-time cast members.

Kenan Thompson

20 seasons (2003-Present)

Popular characters: Diondre Cole, Steve Harvey, Darnell Hayes, Bill Cosby, Diner Lobster, Lorenzo McIntosh and Reese De’What

Darrell Hammond

14 seasons (1995-2009)

Popular characters: Sean Connery, Dick Cheney, Jay Leno, Johnny Cash, Bill Clinton and Regis Philbin

Seth Meyers

13 seasons (2001-2014)

“Weekend Update” anchor

Fred Armisen

11 seasons (2002-2013)

Popular characters: Lawrence Welk, David Paterson, Ian Rubbish, Regine, Garth, Fericito and Stuart

Al Franken

11 seasons (1977-1980, 1986, 1988-1995)

Popular characters: Stuart Smalley, Al Goldstein, George Jessel, Henry Kissinger, Lyndon LaRouche and Pat Robertson

Kate McKinnon

11 seasons (2012-2022)

Popular characters: Rudy Giuliani, Colleen Rafferty, Hillary Clinton, Debette Goldry, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Sessions

Cecily Strong

11 seasons (2012-2022)

Popular characters: Cathy Anne, Jeanine Pirro, Kari Lake, Princess Jasmine, Melania Trump and The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party

Aidy Bryant

10 seasons (2012-2022)

Popular characters: Ted Cruz, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trend Forecaster, Carrie Krum, Aidy B and The Sexual Woman

Colin Jost

10 seasons (2014-Present)

“Weekend Update” anchor

Tim Meadows

10 seasons (1991-2000)

Popular characters: Leon Phelps, Dr. Poop, Tiger Woods, Sammy Davis Jr., O.J. Simpson and Captain Jim

Michael Che

9 seasons (2014-Present)

“Weekend Update” anchor

Kyle Mooney

9 seasons (2013-2022)

Popular characters: Baby Yoda, John Kennedy, Bruce Chandling, Leslie Jones’ lover, Scooter Rineholdt, Prank Posse member, Buff Kyle and Pope Francis

Bobby Moynihan

9 seasons (2008-2017)

Popular characters: Drunk Uncle, Mark Payne, Kirby, Demeter, Janet Peckinpaugh, Riblet and David Pumpkins’ assistant

Kevin Nealon

9 seasons (1986-1995)

“Weekend Update” anchor

Maya Rudolph

9 seasons (2000-2007)

Popular characters: Oprah Winfrey, Donatella Versace, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Jodi Dietz, Maya Angelou, Megan and Kamala Harris

Jason Sudeikis

9 seasons (2005-2013)

Popular characters: DJ Supersoak, The Devil, Zeus, ESPN Reporter, “What Up With That” dancer, Joe Biden, Mitt Romney and A-Hole