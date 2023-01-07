‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’
“ Saturday Night Live ” premiered October 11, 1975 on NBC with a group of fresh-faced cast members known as the “Not Ready For Prime-Time Players.” None of those original stars (including Laraine Newman , John Belushi , Jane Curtin , Gilda Radner , Dan Aykroyd , Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase ) lasted for more than five seasons, but they all made their mark on the late night sketch series that is still going strong nearly five decades later.
Over the past 48 seasons (and counting), who are “ SNL ’s” longest-running cast members ever? Kenan Thompson currently holds the record at a whopping 20 seasons. His closest competition is Darrell Hammond , who starred for 14 seasons before leaving and then returning as the show’s announcer. Scroll through our “Saturday Night Live” photo gallery above ( or click here for direct access ) to see more long-time cast members.SEE 1st ‘Saturday Night Live’ guest hosts for 2023 are Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan
Kenan Thompson
20 seasons (2003-Present)
Popular characters: Diondre Cole, Steve Harvey, Darnell Hayes, Bill Cosby, Diner Lobster, Lorenzo McIntosh and Reese De’What
Darrell Hammond
14 seasons (1995-2009)
Popular characters: Sean Connery, Dick Cheney, Jay Leno, Johnny Cash, Bill Clinton and Regis Philbin
Seth Meyers
13 seasons (2001-2014)
“Weekend Update” anchor
Fred Armisen
11 seasons (2002-2013)
Popular characters: Lawrence Welk, David Paterson, Ian Rubbish, Regine, Garth, Fericito and Stuart
Al Franken
11 seasons (1977-1980, 1986, 1988-1995)
Popular characters: Stuart Smalley, Al Goldstein, George Jessel, Henry Kissinger, Lyndon LaRouche and Pat Robertson
Kate McKinnon
11 seasons (2012-2022)
Popular characters: Rudy Giuliani, Colleen Rafferty, Hillary Clinton, Debette Goldry, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Sessions
Cecily Strong
11 seasons (2012-2022)
Popular characters: Cathy Anne, Jeanine Pirro, Kari Lake, Princess Jasmine, Melania Trump and The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party
Aidy Bryant
10 seasons (2012-2022)
Popular characters: Ted Cruz, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trend Forecaster, Carrie Krum, Aidy B and The Sexual Woman
Colin Jost
10 seasons (2014-Present)
“Weekend Update” anchor
Tim Meadows
10 seasons (1991-2000)
Popular characters: Leon Phelps, Dr. Poop, Tiger Woods, Sammy Davis Jr., O.J. Simpson and Captain Jim
Michael Che
9 seasons (2014-Present)
“Weekend Update” anchor
Kyle Mooney
9 seasons (2013-2022)
Popular characters: Baby Yoda, John Kennedy, Bruce Chandling, Leslie Jones’ lover, Scooter Rineholdt, Prank Posse member, Buff Kyle and Pope Francis
Bobby Moynihan
9 seasons (2008-2017)
Popular characters: Drunk Uncle, Mark Payne, Kirby, Demeter, Janet Peckinpaugh, Riblet and David Pumpkins’ assistant
Kevin Nealon
9 seasons (1986-1995)
“Weekend Update” anchor
Maya Rudolph
9 seasons (2000-2007)
Popular characters: Oprah Winfrey, Donatella Versace, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Jodi Dietz, Maya Angelou, Megan and Kamala Harris
Jason Sudeikis
9 seasons (2005-2013)
Popular characters: DJ Supersoak, The Devil, Zeus, ESPN Reporter, “What Up With That” dancer, Joe Biden, Mitt Romney and A-Hole
