ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Which meal delivery service is best for you?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Emma McCorkindale
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piwie_0k700I3100

(WWLP) — There are so many different meal delivery services nowadays — but how do you know which one’s the right one for you?

Pricing, ingredients, and preparation requirements vary greatly between services, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) explains. Are you looking to up your kitchen game or to spend less time cooking overall? Do you have special dietary needs? There are tons of choices either way.

Some of the most popular meal delivery services in the U.S.:

  • HelloFresh — The company says it offers “6-step wholesome recipes that take about 30 minutes to make and require minimal equipment.” HelloFresh says it offers 10 vegetarian meal options, including 2 vegan meals, weekly. Some organic ingredients are integrated in the menus, though not all ingredients are organic. Currently, HelloFresh does not offer gluten-free or nut-free meals. HelloFresh says its most popular plan size is 3 meals for 2 people per week (6 total servings) with an estimated first box total of $70.93.
  • Home Chef — This meal subscription service says it delivers customers “all the fresh ingredients you need to make restaurant quality recipes.” Home Chef says it offers at least 3 vegetarian options per week, in addition to several milk-free, wheat-free, nut-free, soy-free and low-carb/low-calorie options. Home Chef says its minimum weekly order value is $49.95.
  • Purple Carrot — The company offers plant-based meals with a variety of kits and prepared meals, including gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, high protein, low-calorie options. Currently pricing for Purple Carrot is $54.50 for the first week for 3 two-serving meals. The regular weekly price for the same plan, according to Purple Carrot, is $79.50.
  • Blue Apron — Blue Apron was one of the first major meal kit/delivery services to hit big in the U.S. and bills itself as “the original American meal kit.” The Currently, Blue Apron‘s only dietary-specific meal plan is its vegetarian option. The company offers several frequency options for both two people or four people, averaging between $47.96 + $9.99 shipping and $127.84 + $9.99 shipping.
  • Green Chef — This company touts its USDA-certified organic reputation and sustainable sourcing, in addition to offering several specific dietary options like keto, paleo, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian. Green Chef currently offers six recipe preferences for between 2 and 6 people and between 2 and 4 meals per week. Prices per serving range in the $12.50-$13.50 area.

The previously popular Freshly meal delivery service recently announced it’s ceasing operations.

So how do you pick a meal delivery service that’s right for you? The BBB has a few tips.

  • Research. Ask friends and family, and read reviews to learn about past customers’ experiences.
  • Set a budget and check the fine print. Note that not all meal delivery services include shipping fees in their pricing.
  • Know your skill level. Before committing to a plan, research what kind of cooking techniques you’ll need to know. If a company’s recipes require searing, roasting, and braising — do you know how? Or do you have the time/desire to learn?
  • Consider ingredient quality. Not all companies offer organic, non-GMO, or free-range meal ingredients. If these are must-haves for your family, make sure to look closer into the ingredients list.
  • Determine how much prep work you want. Some companies do more chopping and sauce-making than others. This seemingly small difference can make a big difference in how long each meal takes to make.
  • How present is customer service ? Make sure there are clear and easy ways to contact the company in case you ever need to. Read the company’s reviews and keep an eye out for any indication that customer service is lacking.
  • Check the cancellation policy. Before making a decision to subscribe to meal delivery, understand the cancellation policy. Each company is different and some may have very strict policies.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County correctional officer arrested for smuggling drugs, contraband

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sherrif’s Office says they have arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband in the Chatham County Detention Center. Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennet had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for thief who stole nearly $1000 in liquor

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a man that stole nearly $1000 worth of liquor from a local store. Police say that a man was seen on video removing the items from a storage area at The Clyde Market located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Nov. 30. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Routine traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen, shortly after 8 a.m. Deputy Geoffrey Harriman stopped a vehicle on E.B. Cooper Highway. Harriman discovered the vehicle was uninsured, and the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings

VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD Investigating shooting near motel on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near a motel on Ogeechee Rd. According to police, officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been transported to the hospital for treatment This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Operation Ghost Busted: 76 charged in massive south Georgia drug conspiracy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A new federal indictment, said to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, names 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation. Officials said the drug investigation includes allegations of three deaths from illegal drug overdoses. U.S. Attorney David Estes and multiple law enforcement agencies announced the indictment, dubbed […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy