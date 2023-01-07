ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

6-Year-Old In Custody After Elementary School Shooting

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03641s_0k700HAI00
Photo: iStockphoto

A 6-year-old is in police custody following an elementary school shooting in Virginia that left a teacher seriously injured, local police confirmed via NBC News on Friday (January 6).

"This was not an accidental shooting," Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said while addressing reporters.

No students were injured during the incident, which took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, the department confirmed in an update shared on its Medium.com account.

The shooting took place inside a first-grade classroom when the child and teacher -- who knew each other prior to the incident -- were reported to be alone, Drew confirmed during an evening press conference.

The teacher was identified as a woman in her 30s and reported to be hospitalized for injuries sustained during the shooting.

“Her injuries are still considered life-threatening, but there was some improvement in the last update that we got,” Drew said via NBC News .

Police didn't publicly identify the 6-year-old boy due to his age.

"I'm in awe, and I'm in shock, and I'm disheartened," Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker III said during the evening press conference via NBC News .

James J. Fedderman , president of the Virginia Education Association, a union representing teachers throughout the state, referred to the incident as "yet another example of senseless violence affecting our public schools" via NBC News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect killed and deputy wounded in shootout

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A homicide suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection in Virginia, officials said. Members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant were following the suspect, when he stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference. The suspect got out and immediately started firing at task force members, who returned fire, he said. Both the suspect and a member of the task force were struck multiple times, Talbot said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, he said. Investigator Scott Chambers, who was shot twice, was in critical condition and in surgery on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said.
HAMPTON, VA
New York Post

‘I’m shot, call 911’: Virginia teacher wounded by 6-year-old pupil made desperate plea for help

The Virginia teacher critically wounded by an armed 6-year-old student gasped, “I’m shot’’ and pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a witness. see also Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old as she tried to confiscate gun “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,’’ urged ailing 25-year-old instructor, Abby Zwerner, according to Lawanda Rusk, who was at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when the chilling incident occurred Friday afternoon. Rusk told local WHSV-TV she was at the school to pick up her two little grandsons just moments before the shooting and soon found herself next to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy