ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474mOw_0k6zzy3m00

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – The fugitive CEO of a Hawaii-based shipbuilding company was captured while attempting to flee Oahu on a fully fueled boat stocked with cash and provisions for a long sea voyage, authorities said Friday.

Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million .

He faced federal charges related to securities fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.

West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program launches this month

Pretrial Services, a federal agency that supervises federal pretrial release defendants, was tipped on Jan. 4 that Jackson was going to attempt to flee before his trial. The agency informed U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Coast Guard.

A federal warrant was issued once U.S. Marshals arrived at Jackson’s boat’s slip, located at Kewalo Basin, in Honolulu, to find that it was gone along with Jackson.

“That really stood out to us, you know. We have never had to go get someone at sea. He was by himself with no direction,” said officials involved with the hunt.

This attempt classified Jackson as a fugitive, according to the Coast Guard and Marshals.

With Jackson in the wind, the Marshals enlisted the help of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. The Coast Guard deployed water and air resources to locate the boat.

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, the Coast Guard notified the U.S. Marshals that Jackson had returned to Oahu to redock in order to gain assistance from a crew because he was having an issue with his boat. Jackson then sailed back out to sea after the boat problems had been resolved.

HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs

At 7:30 a.m., authorities located and arrested Jackson for violating the terms of his pretrial release. He and his boat were returned to Oahu without incident, and Jackson was placed into the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu pending his court appearance.

Jackson and Jamey Denise Jackson, his wife, had been accused of selling securities to investors with the promise of developing a fleet of tourism vessels.

“The defendants allegedly misused a substantial amount of the money raised from the sale of Semisub securities to pay for luxury residences in California and Hawaii, a Mercedes-Benz automobile, luxury vacations, psychics, marijuana, personal credit card bills, and cash withdrawals for their personal use, among other things,” the Department of Justice wrote upon the unsealing of an indictment last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Groups prepare lawsuits over Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —  A gun-rights group says it is teeing up a lawsuit to block a new law that bans several guns that the state of Illinois now deems “assault weapons.” Dan Eldridge with Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines said he and at least one other group will seek […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Several Illinois agency directors to retire later this month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the start of Governor Pritzker’s second term, four Illinois agency heads have announced their departure from public service. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia Garcia, and Illinois Department of Central […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening.  The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy