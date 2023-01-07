ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These are the most Googled toys from the past 50 years, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iman Palm
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl4Z0_0k6zzslQ00

( KTLA ) – It turns out some of your favorite childhood toys are still popular on Googe.

A new study from Wishlisted, a lifestyle website, reveals which toys from the past 50 years have withstood the test of time and are still popular Google searches.

Researchers analyzed Argos, NPD Group, and The Toy Association data to determine the ranking. Wishlisted then used an SEO software search tool to estimate the average monthly Google searches for each toy in the U.S. in the last year.

5 of the worst Happy Meal toys over the years

Toys from each decade, starting with the 1970s, were included in the list.

The 1970s: Shrinky Dinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFL66_0k6zzslQ00
(Photo: Associated Press/ Business Wire)

The popular arts and craft toy is still a hit with kids today. Children can create their own Shrinky Dinks by decorating the provided paper, cutting out shapes, and baking the sheets.

1980s: Rubik’s Cube

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The popular item is a great gift for any puzzle lover. Yusheng Du is the current record holder for completing the Rubik’s Cube in under four seconds, according to the Guinness World Records .

1990s: Tamagotchi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQn6O_0k6zzslQ00
(YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

The virtual pet game was a hit among ’90s kids and those in the generations after. People can also enjoy newer versions of the game, such as Tamagotchi On or Tamagotchi Pix, according to the study.

2000s: Beyblades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNWXm_0k6zzslQ00
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The 2000s toy Beyblades still has a massive following among kids and kids at heart. People can find new versions of the classic spinning toy at retail stores such as Target and Walmart.

2010s: L.O.L Surprise! Love Mini Sweets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqLIF_0k6zzslQ00
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The L.O.L Surprise collection features tiny brightly colored dolls hidden inside round-shaped containers, so customers won’t know what doll they have received before purchasing. The experience comes from the unboxing process.

In the collection, the L.O.L stands for Little Outrageous Littles, KTLA’s sister station KDVR reported.

2020s: L.O.L Surprise! Color Change Surprise

Rounding out the list is another toy from the L.O.L collection. The color change surprise series also features miniature dolls and an updated look.

Researchers also included a list of the second most popular toy corresponding with the decades listed above.

1970s: Stretch Armstrong

1980s: Cabbage Patch Kids

1990s: GameBoy

2000s: Nintendo Wii

2010s: Lego Friends collection

2020s: Barbie Dreamhouse

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died. The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to Stateville Northern […]
ROSCOE, IL
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11th hour snag over Illinois’ assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in his inauguration speech on Monday that a ban on assault weapons would be coming “very soon.” Whether or not that is this week remains to be seen. The Senate spoiled the House’s celebration when they introduced their own assault weapons ban proposal. It drew major […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy