1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash Friday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian collision in Central Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.
The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Golden State Avenue and O Street, according to CHP.
The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a later time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
