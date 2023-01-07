ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash Friday night

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian collision in Central Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Golden State Avenue and O Street, according to CHP.

The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

