Lewisville, Tx., High School safety Cameren Jenkins landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday morning. And the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jenkins plans on making an official visit soon to check out the Cardinals. Jenkins told Cardinal Authority that new U of L defensive assistant Ron English extended him a scholarship offer, which is his 23rd on the table.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO