Andrew Costa
4d ago
of course it's a non-story because they will still be getting their welfare checks and nobody will go to jail
Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury
The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
Fentanyl With A Side Of Flapjacks, Tewksbury IHOP Drug Deal Foiled: Police
Police reminded two Lawrence men that fentanyl and crack cocaine are not part of a balanced breakfast, arresting a duo who attempted to hand off drugs in an IHOP parking lot, officials say.Police were conducting surveillance around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 when they saw what seemed to be a hand…
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe: Bloody rug, hacksaw, hatchet found in trash, reports say
A bloody rug, hacksaw and hatchet were found at a trash site being searched by police during the investigation into the disappearance of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, multiple news outlets reported. Walshe is believed to have gone missing in the early hours of Jan. 1. She has not been...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
Nathan Silva sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison for killing man who was seeing the same woman as him
A New Bedford man was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a man who was in an intimate relationship with a woman he was also romantically involved with. On Jan. 10, 2020, Jessica Brophy had a get-together at her Bay Village Apartment in...
NECN
Former Rowley Police Officer Charged With Rape
A retired Massachusetts police officer accused of rape stood before a judge in Newbury District Court on Tuesday. Retired Rowley Police Officer Perry Collins is charged with one count of rape. The man who once wore the badge stood handcuffed as he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court late this...
NECN
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
NECN
Blood, Bloody Knife Found in Basement of Ana Walshe's Home, Prosecutors Allege
Blood, along with a bloody knife, were discovered by law enforcement in the basement of the Walshe family's home, prosecutors alleged during Brian Walshe's arraignment amid the search for his missing wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors also claimed that he lied about his whereabouts to law enforcement, and bought $450 worth...
DA says Hector Bannister-Sanchez caused fatal collision while fleeing from police at 100 mph
A Massachusetts man was arraigned on charges in connection with a November 2022 Taunton crash in which investigators accused him of fleeing from police at speeds exceeding 100 mph during a drug-related pursuit and colliding with, and ultimately killing, a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, according to a Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Prompt Response by BPD Officers Leads to Arrest Following Bank Robbery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD and Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purposes and officer safety.
Berkley nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ fentanyl
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty last year to tampering with and using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery was sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday. Hugo Vieira, 42, will serve the first year of probation in home detention and pay a fine of $20,000, according to...
Missing Cohasset woman’s husband was searching web for how to get rid of body, reports say
Internet searches for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” and topics of dismemberment were found on Brian Walshe’s phone, according to CNN. The outlet stated the information came from two private law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts nurse sentenced to probation for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients
BOSTON – A Bristol County nurse was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients at a hospital’s post-surgery recovery unit and an outpatient vascular surgery center. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Hugo Vieira, of Berkley was sentenced by...
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
