Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
fox56news.com
Paris man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for armed fentanyl trafficking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Paris man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison on Jan. 5. Jalen Jones, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of fentanyl, carrying a firearm during a trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in October 2022.
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
wklw.com
Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg
A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
fox56news.com
Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County deputies need help finding owner of valuable model trains
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of some valuable model trains. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said they received a theft report regarding someone who was missing their set of model trains. When word traveled around the county, another individual stepped forward and stated they had just bought a set and thought it could have been the one that was missing.
Prestonsburg traffic stop leads to litany of charges including heroin trafficking, meth possession
Prestonsburg police arrested a man on several charges after a traffic stop on Saturday.
fox56news.com
Smart Point employee stops break-in at Industry Road store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A team of thieves wasn’t expecting company when they busted into a storefront on Industry Road on Dec. 22. They walked away from the crime with nothing. The store though has their faces on camera. Volodymyr Kovtsun said it’s tough finding skilled technicians...
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
fox56news.com
2 men with gunshot wounds found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.
fox56news.com
Georgetown church treasurer sentenced to nearly 3 years after stealing over $500k from church
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to a federal prison after being found guilty of wire fraud. On Monday, 66-year-old Ralph Tackett was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. According to a new release, Tackett was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown who embezzled a total of $512,042, in part through the commission of wire fraud.
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
WKYT 27
Man dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Woodford County. According to Versailles police, officers were sent around 3:15 Monday afternoon to a crash on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road. Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The coroner...
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
Wave 3
Scott County Superintendent introduces new security plan one week after child abducted on playground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after a second-grade child was abducted from a Scott County elementary school playground, the district’s superintendent publicly outlined his new security. Scott County Schools District 1 Superintendent Trevor Jones laid out his six-part plan at the first Scott County School Board meeting since...
Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shoots themself
A staff member was injured in 'incident' Tuesday night at Stanford Elementary School, the Stanford Police Department Confirmed.
WKYT 27
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that left someone with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. In an...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
fox56news.com
Petition continues in hopes to approve alcohol sales in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Signatures are still needed for a petition in Madison County that would allow the community to vote on its wet-dry status. Madison County has been dry since 1919 when the prohibition began and 13 years after the prohibition ended but a vote to change Madison County’s dry status has never taken place.
Comments / 1