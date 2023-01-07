ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KY

fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg

A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown man arrested on drug charges, fleeing police on foot

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with multiple drug-related offenses after fleeing from police on foot. Deputies arrested Bryan Emmons, 40, of Georgetown at 12:18 p.m. and charged him with the following drug-related charges:. First-degree possession of cocaine. First-degree possession of...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County deputies need help finding owner of valuable model trains

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of some valuable model trains. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office said they received a theft report regarding someone who was missing their set of model trains. When word traveled around the county, another individual stepped forward and stated they had just bought a set and thought it could have been the one that was missing.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 men with gunshot wounds found at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after Woodford County crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Woodford County. According to Versailles police, officers were sent around 3:15 Monday afternoon to a crash on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road. Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The coroner...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Petition continues in hopes to approve alcohol sales in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Signatures are still needed for a petition in Madison County that would allow the community to vote on its wet-dry status. Madison County has been dry since 1919 when the prohibition began and 13 years after the prohibition ended but a vote to change Madison County’s dry status has never taken place.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

