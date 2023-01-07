ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Picks Up 81-79 Overtime Win at Minnesota

By Matt McMaster
 4 days ago
Nebrasketball picked up a much-needed win Saturday afternoon in a dramatic and competitive matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half as the teams traded buckets and leads until the Gophers established a six-point lead a little less than halfway through. Nebraska kept the Gophers within striking distance despite their great shooting from the floor.

NU went on a 9-2 run to take a 31-26 lead with five minutes until the break, but the offense stalled. Nebraska scored only two points after that.

The Gophers took advantage. Minnesota rattled off 11 unanswered points and ended the half on a 13-2 run, giving the Gophers a 39-33 lead heading into half two.

Despite the rough end to the first half, Nebraska shot the ball well, going 51.9 percent from the field and knocking in three three-pointers. But the NU defense could not say the same. Minnesota shot exactly 50 percent from the field and from deep. The Gophers hit six first-half 3s and took care of the ball, recording just one team turnover.

Juwan Gary led Nebraska with nine points while Derrick Walker totaled five assists. Gopher sophomore forward Dawson Garcia had his way against the Husker's defense, dropping 15 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting and adding six rebounds.

Minnesota, and Garcia, got into foul trouble early in the second half as the Huskers entered the bonus with over 15 minutes left in regulation.

Nebraska’s offense kept things rolling to start the half, knocking down six of their first seven shots. Nebraska scored 12 unanswered points, taking a 54-47 lead with 12:42 left to go. The Gophers did not get down on themselves, instead answering with a 12-4 run.

Minnesota began to take over the game until Sam Griesel hit a massive three-pointer, ending another NU scoring drought and tying the game at 61 with six minutes left.

The Huskers went to Walker down the stretch. The big man scored four straight points for Nebraska, giving NU a 65-61 lead. Minnesota’s Jamison Battle hit a 3 to bring the Gophers within one, but a Gary putback gave Nebraska a 67-64 lead with 58 seconds to play.

After a tough defensive possession, Minnesota had the ball with 20 seconds left. Senior guard Taurus Samuels hit a clutch corner 3 to tie the game at 67 with five seconds to play. Sam Griesel missed a last-second shot, sending the game to overtime.

Walker continued to lead the Huskers in extra time. He scored or assisted on seven straight Husker points. Garcia would pick up his fifth and final foul against Walker and end the game with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Nebraska led 74-71 with over 1:30 to go, until another Battle three-pointer tied the game at 74. Gary stepped up and scored another putback to give NU a two-point lead with over a minute left. Nebraska stood strong on defense and denied the Gophers the opportunity to tie it up.

Minnesota was forced to foul, and Sam Griesel made two free throws to give Nebraska a 78-74 lead with 21 seconds left. Griesel ended the game with 17 points.

Minnesota did not convert on its next possession. Nebraska iced the game from the free throw line and left Minneapolis victorious 81-79.

Walker ended the game with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Walker also did a much better job defensively after intermission, holding Dawson Garcia to only four second-half points. Gary also had a phenomenal game, ending with 18 points, six rebounds, and shot 7-of-11 from the field.

Heading into the game, Nebraska was shooting a cumulative 63 percent from the free throw line this season. Out of 352 NCAA teams, NU ranked 332nd. Saturday, the Huskers stepped up and went 16-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Nebraska now moves to 9-7 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten. The Huskers will return home Tuesday to host Illinois.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.

