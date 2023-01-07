ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 College Football Coaches Voted TCU Lower Than No. 4

An otherwise spectacular season for TCU ended with a historically lopsided 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Despite Monday's poor showing, the Horned Flogs placed second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. However, not everyone ...
Look: Marcus Freeman's Final Coaches' Poll Ballot Goes Viral

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was one of five head coaches who voted the TCU Horned Frogs out of their top 4 after this week's brutal National Championship blowout. With their 65-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the title game, Freeman has TCU fall all the way to No. 5. Here's his full end-of-season top 25 ...
Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer

A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia.  According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game. Jackson ...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Pro Bowl Announcement Is Going Viral

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is feeling confident following Wednesday's Pro Bowl announcement. After the NFL revealed its skills competitions for this season's event, the NFL asked Parsons and Tyreek Hill if they'd be up for a rematch of last year's fastest man race that the Dallas LB won. To ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: TCU Fan's Decision At National Title Going Viral

The TCU Horned Frogs entered tonight's national title game against Georgia as hefty underdogs. In fact, the Bulldogs were the most-favored team in national title game history - at least since the playoff began. TCU has thrived in that environment all season, leading the nation in fourth-quarter comebacks. Just over...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Cowboys Had Unfortunate Roster Development Before Playoffs

Some late roster maneuvering by the Dallas Cowboys backfired before their opening-round playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas signed offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley to the active roster Saturday. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys waived him Monday with ...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Dak

On Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a comment about Dak Prescott that started going viral almost immediately. During a radio segment, Jones suggested that Prescott's turnovers aren't an issue. He said it's not in Prescott's "DNA" to turn the ball over, despite his recent run ...
Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys defense is getting a nice boost ahead of its playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. On Wednesday, Dallas announced that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is designated to return to practice after being placed on the IR with a pectoral injury. Touching on the injury with ...
Look: Cowboys Stars React To Tom Brady's Undefeated Record

In just a few days, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Tampa for a battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a spot in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Despite being the worse seed, the Cowboys are the favorites heading into the game. However, there is one stat that suggests Tom Brady and ...
NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said About Tom Brady

The Dallas Cowboys must pull off a first to advance past the postseason's opening round Monday night. In seven meetings, the Cowboys have never defeated Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started each of the last two seasons by beating Dallas, including a 19-3 win in Week 1 this season. Per ESPN's ...
