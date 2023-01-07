TMHS Boys Basketball defeated in Christmas Tournament final: Redmen give one of the state’s best teams a true battle

Read full article on original website
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Red Sox Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
Woburn girls remain unbeaten in ML hoop
WOBURN — No time for drama. The Woburn High girls' basketball team did not want to give Lexington any big ideas after trailing at halftime of its previous game. The Tanners came out with intensity and jumped out to a 23-point lead at the break on their way to a 47-29 triumph over the Minutemaids,Friday night at Torrice Gym.
Arnold Palmer played here: Storied Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton sold for $4.1 million
SUTTON - Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March of 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the...
nshoremag.com
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results
If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
WCVB
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
YAHOO!
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
homenewshere.com
Saw Mill Road parcels for sale again in Burlington
BURLINGTON - Just 12 years ago, the Burlington Conservation Department was moving forward with the purchase of three land parcels on Saw Mill Road, off Mill Street. After earning unanimous approval from Ways & Means, Land Use, Conservation Commission, Capital Budget, Select Board, and Town Meeting (all in 2011), the only remaining objective was to actually buy the parcels. However, Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley informed the Select Board last night that the seller “fell off the face of the earth” and “stopped returning our calls” so the Saw Mill Road conservation land remained privately owned ever since.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
