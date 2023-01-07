BURLINGTON - Just 12 years ago, the Burlington Conservation Department was moving forward with the purchase of three land parcels on Saw Mill Road, off Mill Street. After earning unanimous approval from Ways & Means, Land Use, Conservation Commission, Capital Budget, Select Board, and Town Meeting (all in 2011), the only remaining objective was to actually buy the parcels. However, Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley informed the Select Board last night that the seller “fell off the face of the earth” and “stopped returning our calls” so the Saw Mill Road conservation land remained privately owned ever since.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO