Effective: 2023-01-12 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible with locally higher totals possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Mountains of East Tennessee, generally at or above 2500 feet elevation. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO