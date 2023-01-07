Read full article on original website
Related
The Conners Reveals O.G. Roseanne Character Returning For William H. Macy Episode, And There Are Pics
The Conners has finally revealed the long-teased Roseanne character who will make their return for William H. Macy's episode.
Season 8 of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Was Nixed When 1 Actor Didn’t Sign a Contract
'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' served as an eighth season in many ways. An eighth season was a consideration back in 2007, though.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich
Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich. Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”
Kelly Osbourne speaks out after Sharon Osbourne confirms birth of her son
Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy. "I am not ready to share him with...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?
Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ian Somerhalder: ‘Gift of Life and Love’
Party of four! Nikki Reed is pregnant with her and husband Ian Somerhalder's second child. “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family,” theVampire Diaries alum, 44, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 9. “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE […]
GAMINGbible
Kid who begged bullies to leave him alone now starring in a movie with Thor
Quaden Bayles, a young actor who was bullied for his achondroplasia dwarfism, has been cast in the George Miller's anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. Two years ago, a video of the then nine-year-old Bayles went viral when his mother Yarraka Bayles...
Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!
Donna Mills to Guest Star on ‘The Rookie: Feds’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Donna Mills is set to guest star in the Jan. 17 episode of ABC’s crime series “The Rookie: Feds.” In an episode titled “Out for Blood,” Mills plays Layla Laughlin, a famous cosmetics maven who, according to the character description from ABC, had “humble beginnings,” and “began as a single mom who made her way by developing skincare products in her kitchen.” “The Rookie” spinoff stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series and also serve as executive producers...
Meet ‘Step By Step’ Star, Patrick Duffy, And His Two Sons, Padraic And Conor
Patrick Duffy is popularly known for his role as Bobby Ewing on the 1978 to 1991 CBS primetime soap opera, Dallas. The Hollywood star, who has appeared in various iconic shows, is also a doting father to his two sons, Padraic and Conor, who he shares with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser. Patrick tied the knot with Carlyn, his only wife, in 1974 and in the same year they welcomed their first son, Padraic. Four years later, the couple birthed their second son.
Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Wife of Scientology Leader Has Been Missing for Over a Decade
Scientology has to be one of the most enigmatic religions out there. Because it’s so popular in Hollywood, scarily enough, it’s become quite the powerful organization. David Miscavige is the current leader of the Church of Scientology — or Chairman of the Board of the Religious Technology Center — and has generated an exorbitant amount of conspiracy theories both around his personal life and the religion he preaches.
Billy Idol, 67, Passionately Kisses Girlfriend, 48, At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Billy Idol, 67, couldn’t resist his girlfriend China Chow, 48, during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony! The rockstar shared a romantic kiss with the actress in front of fans and photographers as he was award with the star on Friday, Jan. 6 in Hollywood, CA. The two looked so in love as they locked lips, seemingly forgetting about the eyes on them for a brief moment.
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos
Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
Best Life
New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!https://bestlifeonline.com/
Comments / 0