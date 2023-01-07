ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Distractify

Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?

Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
GAMINGbible

Kid who begged bullies to leave him alone now starring in a movie with Thor

Quaden Bayles, a young actor who was bullied for his achondroplasia dwarfism, has been cast in the George Miller's anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. Two years ago, a video of the then nine-year-old Bayles went viral when his mother Yarraka Bayles...
shefinds

Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'

Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!
Variety

Donna Mills to Guest Star on ‘The Rookie: Feds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Donna Mills is set to guest star in the Jan. 17 episode of ABC’s crime series “The Rookie: Feds.” In an episode titled “Out for Blood,” Mills plays Layla Laughlin, a famous cosmetics maven who, according to the character description from ABC, had “humble beginnings,” and “began as a single mom who made her way by developing skincare products in her kitchen.” “The Rookie” spinoff stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series and also serve as executive producers...
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Step By Step’ Star, Patrick Duffy, And His Two Sons, Padraic And Conor

Patrick Duffy is popularly known for his role as Bobby Ewing on the 1978 to 1991 CBS primetime soap opera, Dallas. The Hollywood star, who has appeared in various iconic shows, is also a doting father to his two sons, Padraic and Conor, who he shares with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser. Patrick tied the knot with Carlyn, his only wife, in 1974 and in the same year they welcomed their first son, Padraic. Four years later, the couple birthed their second son.
In Touch Weekly

Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Wife of Scientology Leader Has Been Missing for Over a Decade

Scientology has to be one of the most enigmatic religions out there. Because it’s so popular in Hollywood, scarily enough, it’s become quite the powerful organization. David Miscavige is the current leader of the Church of Scientology — or Chairman of the Board of the Religious Technology Center — and has generated an exorbitant amount of conspiracy theories both around his personal life and the religion he preaches.
HollywoodLife

Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos

Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
