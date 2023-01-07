Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
120,000 pounds of trash removed from two West Asheville homeless camps
Asheville, NC (Jan.11, 2023): Clean-up efforts of two vacant homeless camps in west Asheville resulted in over 120,000 pounds of trash being collected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation on Jan. 6. The full-day cleanup effort took eight NCDOT staff along with two bulldozers, and four dump trucks. Both...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Think about unity and future in Pack Square redesign
If Asheville and Buncombe citizens are not aware already, the Pack Square Plaza Visioning project is more or less ending its initial phase this month. The design workshop for Pack Square Plaza is Friday, Jan. 13 [avl.mx/c9m]. The draft vision document follows in the spring. First, in my opinion, it...
Mountain Xpress
Council approves independent committee to review water outages
How many people does it take to figure out why roughly 38,500 Asheville and Buncombe County residents didn’t have water over the holidays? Nine, according to Asheville City Council. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Council voted unanimously to create an independent review committee to explain the cause of the...
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Leaders in the City of Asheville say they have already started work to reduce the chances of severe water outages happening again. Tuesday night, City Council members officially established an independent review committee. The first update from the committee is expected to be available by the end of March.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City offices to close for MLK Jr. Day, ART buses will run on a holiday schedule
Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday. Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.
avlwatchdog.org
Price for natural gas up almost 50 percent? Why?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I just noticed my Dominion natural gas rates are up close to 50 percent over last winter’s rates. Have seen no press on this. Quite an impact on my monthly budget. What’s going on?. My...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting
Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19
BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
wpsdlocal6.com
Folks from near and far flock to home of 'Chicken Man' for prized poultry
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Along a black paved road in one Henderson County neighborhood sits a home with im-‘peck’-able character. From the front, it might not look like much, but when people take a step in the back yard – they’ll see, or hear, what’s happening.
ashevilleblade.com
And not a drop to drink
Sweetheart deals for the wealthy pushed Asheville’s aging water system to the brink. Incompetence and arrogance shoved it over. This is the story of our city’s water crisis. Above: A tap in Candler, one of the areas hardest hit by the water crisis, runs dry. Special to the...
WLOS.com
One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
