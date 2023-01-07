ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

120,000 pounds of trash removed from two West Asheville homeless camps

Asheville, NC (Jan.11, 2023): Clean-up efforts of two vacant homeless camps in west Asheville resulted in over 120,000 pounds of trash being collected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation on Jan. 6. The full-day cleanup effort took eight NCDOT staff along with two bulldozers, and four dump trucks. Both...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Think about unity and future in Pack Square redesign

If Asheville and Buncombe citizens are not aware already, the Pack Square Plaza Visioning project is more or less ending its initial phase this month. The design workshop for Pack Square Plaza is Friday, Jan. 13 [avl.mx/c9m]. The draft vision document follows in the spring. First, in my opinion, it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Council approves independent committee to review water outages

How many people does it take to figure out why roughly 38,500 Asheville and Buncombe County residents didn’t have water over the holidays? Nine, according to Asheville City Council. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Council voted unanimously to create an independent review committee to explain the cause of the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Leaders in the City of Asheville say they have already started work to reduce the chances of severe water outages happening again. Tuesday night, City Council members officially established an independent review committee. The first update from the committee is expected to be available by the end of March.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing

The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville City offices to close for MLK Jr. Day, ART buses will run on a holiday schedule

Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday. Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Price for natural gas up almost 50 percent? Why?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I just noticed my Dominion natural gas rates are up close to 50 percent over last winter’s rates. Have seen no press on this. Quite an impact on my monthly budget. What’s going on?. My...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting

Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Town of Boone temporarily closing its offices due to COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. — The town of Boone is closing its offices until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19. The town said town staff will be working remotely in the meantime. COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Nearly every county in the Carolinas is in either a medium or high COVID community level, according to the CDC.
BOONE, NC
ashevilleblade.com

And not a drop to drink

Sweetheart deals for the wealthy pushed Asheville’s aging water system to the brink. Incompetence and arrogance shoved it over. This is the story of our city’s water crisis. Above: A tap in Candler, one of the areas hardest hit by the water crisis, runs dry. Special to the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
MARION, NC

