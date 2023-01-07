ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bills' Hyde, Crowder resume practicing for potential return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — When Micah Hyde vowed he’d be ready to return in 2023 shortly after having surgery to repair a herniated disc in October, the Buffalo Bills safety was looking ahead to September. Not January. Lo and behold, some three months later, Hyde resumed practicing...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
COLORADO STATE
Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after 3 seasons

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Woods took the fall for the Cleveland Browns falling flat again. Cleveland fired its embattled defensive coordinator on Monday as his group's communication issues and inability to stop the run had a major role in the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mariners to induct Félix Hernández into team Hall of Fame

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will induct Félix Hernández into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday. Hernández, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Philadelphia Phillies contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL Expanded Glance

COLORADO STATE
NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Wild Card Games. Saturday. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS...
Montgomery, Brind'Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of...
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND

Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
DETROIT, MI
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118

Percentages: FG .489, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Russell 5-8, Prince 3-4, Ryan 2-2, Rivers 2-4, Edwards 2-7, McDaniels 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Prince, Rivers). Turnovers: 18 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Gobert 2, Nowell 2, Reid 2, Rivers 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marlins trade SS Miguel Rojas to Dodgers for prospect

MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers got their shortstop on Wednesday night, acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya. The teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The Dodgers needed a shortstop after Trea Turner — their starter at that position for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

BBB warns buyers about fake ticket websites for Jags game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Saturday’s playoff showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Charges is the hottest ticket in town. The secondary market for tickets is sky-high. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Tom Stephens with the Better Business Bureau says buyer beware. “You have to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MIAMI, FL

