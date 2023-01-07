Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Bills' Hyde, Crowder resume practicing for potential return
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — When Micah Hyde vowed he’d be ready to return in 2023 shortly after having surgery to repair a herniated disc in October, the Buffalo Bills safety was looking ahead to September. Not January. Lo and behold, some three months later, Hyde resumed practicing...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Porterville Recorder
Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after 3 seasons
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Woods took the fall for the Cleveland Browns falling flat again. Cleveland fired its embattled defensive coordinator on Monday as his group's communication issues and inability to stop the run had a major role in the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Porterville Recorder
Mariners to induct Félix Hernández into team Hall of Fame
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will induct Félix Hernández into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday. Hernández, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Porterville Recorder
Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Philadelphia Phillies contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Wild Card Games. Saturday. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS...
Porterville Recorder
Montgomery, Brind'Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars
Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of...
Memphis drops important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104
Memphis losses important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104 Memphis losses important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104 Memphis losses important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104
KELOLAND
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .489, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Russell 5-8, Prince 3-4, Ryan 2-2, Rivers 2-4, Edwards 2-7, McDaniels 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Prince, Rivers). Turnovers: 18 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Gobert 2, Nowell 2, Reid 2, Rivers 2,...
Porterville Recorder
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator
Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was...
Porterville Recorder
Marlins trade SS Miguel Rojas to Dodgers for prospect
MIAMI (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers got their shortstop on Wednesday night, acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya. The teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The Dodgers needed a shortstop after Trea Turner — their starter at that position for...
Action News Jax
BBB warns buyers about fake ticket websites for Jags game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Saturday’s playoff showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Charges is the hottest ticket in town. The secondary market for tickets is sky-high. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Tom Stephens with the Better Business Bureau says buyer beware. “You have to...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 for their season-high eighth straight victory
Miami Heat suspend center Dewayne Dedmon following ejection for throwing item on court
DEWAYNE Dedmon has been suspended by the Miami Heat after his bizarre antics on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old center was ejected from Miami's recent 112-111 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This came after he appeared to throw a massage gun on the court after a heated discussion with head...
Comments / 0