Dorothy Sadie Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, LA. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
Jim Guynes
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Jim was called by our Heavenly Father to live eternally in his Heavenly home with him. Jim leaves to cherish his loving memories, three sons, Eldry (Lucinda) Guynes of Laplcae LA, Don Guynes of Bogalusa, LA, Joesph White of Slidell, LA; one daughter, Marquita (Antonio) Peters of Bogalusa, LA; five grandsons, Terry Guynes, Chris Guynes, Brain Jackson, Corey Hodges and Kenyin Guynes; two granddaughters, Timeka (Darnell) Brown – Chapman, Beverly Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Theresa Maddox Rowe
Theresa Maddox Rowe, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Hammond, LA. A native of Baton Rouge, Theresa courageously fought her battle with Crohn’s disease over her adult life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. The greatest joy in Theresa’s life was to be called ‘Fun Aunt Reece’. Despite her illnesses, Aunt Reece had many exciting adventures like seeing Elton John, and fun vacations with family. She loved to show her nieces and nephew her artistic side through painting, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for them to all enjoy.
Dr. Edgar J. Solis
Dr. Edgar J. Solis passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 91. He was born on Sunday, July 12, 1931, in Masaya, Nicaragua and resided in Pembroke Pines, Florida for 22 years prior to moving to Louisiana. Edgar was an attorney and an architectural drawing professor at The Vocational Institute of Managua. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to spend quality time with his beloved wife, family, and friends.
Jerry Albert Sykes
Mr. Jerry Albert Sykes, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Covington, LA at the age of 84. Mr. Sykes is survived by a daughter, Donna S. Mullen of Bogalusa, LA; a son, Douglas Ray Sykes of Bogalusa, LA; four grandchildren, Tiffiny Martin of Baton Rouge, LA, Madonna Bedwell of Bogalusa, LA, Staci Felder of Baton Rouge, LA, and Ashley Sykes of New York; and one brother, Douglas Henry Sykes of Bogalusa, LA.
James W. Moss
Mr. James W. Moss, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud alumni of LSU and an avid Tiger fan.
Dixie Anne Easterling
Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, MS, a longtime resident of Bogalusa, LA, and a current resident of Carriere, MS, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
Irma Wilde
Irma Wilde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 85. She was born on Wednesday, April 14, 1937 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Eulah and Percy Lavigne. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Irma is survived by her loving husband of...
Gwen Chatelain
Gwen Chatelain of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 60. She was born on April 25, 1962, in Metairie, Louisiana. Gwen is survived by her longtime partner, Terry Tenhaaf; children, Jason Ruiz (Lisa), Katie Oller (C.J.), and Bradley Ruiz; mother, Anna Mae LaBorde Chatelain; grandchildren, Brennan and Baylee Ruiz, Trey and Audrey Oller, Mason, Landon, and Leah Ruiz; sister, Karen Cassou (Brian Adams); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. William Anthony Ferrante
Dr. William Anthony Ferrante, 88 of Franklinton, Louisiana, died January 6, 2023, at his home. Dr. Ferrante was born on March 7, 1934, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Michele and Felicia (Artall) Ferrante, both predeceased. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Bulcao Ferrante, and their 5...
Amanda Vedros
Amanda Vedros, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 4, 1944, in New Orleans, LA and was 78 years of age. She spent her early life living in Morrero with her husband, Curtis Vedros. In 1977, she and Curtis would buy land in Independence where they would begin raising horses, chickens, and beef on their family farm for the next 50 years. She was an active member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence. Mrs. Amanda was a semi-professional snap bean peeler, and a daily, “The Price is Right” contestant. She would kick you out of her kitchen screaming, “go play” all the while giving you a kiss on the cheek and a pat on the rear. She was known for her no-nonsense demeanor, soft smile, and sticking her tongue out at the drop of a hat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Curtis Cyrill Vedros; children, Sara Badon and husband, Donny, and Paul Vedros and wife, Sharon Vedros; and her sister, Lydia Newby. She was known simply as “MawMaw” to her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Badon, Katie Badon, Summer Robertson and Nicole Ruiz; great grandchildren, Jennifer Watson Riley Hubbard, and Isabella Ruiz; and numerous cousins and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emile Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. and AnnaBelle LeBlanc; sisters, Alaine LeBlanc Margiotta and Annalee LeBlanc Para; and grandchild, Robbie Madden. The entire family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Mrs. Reba Jackson and the nurses of Bridgeway Hospice who helped take care of Mrs. Amanda for the final years of her life. “Those who we love never truly leave us. There are things that even death cannot touch”- Jack Thorne. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Thursday, January 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 620 3rd Street, Independence, LA, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Reubin Dykes. Interment will follow in Colonial Cemetery, Independence.
Augusta Jane Hayes
Jane, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was a resident of Springfield ,LA. Jane will be forever missed. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hayes; sisters, Patricia McAllister, Faye Warner (Sidney), and Dot Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Chris McAllister (Dee Dee), Roy Walker, Tonya Morris, Rebecca Warner, Krystal Warner, Blayne Walker, Cheyanne Morris, Destiney McAllister, Alexis Walker, Wyatt Warner, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
Joy Elizabeth Cheek
And a resident of Ponchatoula passed away Saturday morning January 7, 2023 at her home. She was a native of the Enon Community and was a former longtime resident of Prairieville. Joy loved gardening for her beautiful flowers. She had a special place in her heart for her pet dog Bree and she always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Jonathan Michael Jones
And a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Friday night January 6, 2023. He was a former longtime resident of Franklinton and a member of the Class of 1991 at Franklinton High School. Jonathan worked off shore in the petroleum industry for many years as a driller and tool-pusher, most recently for Moncla Drilling Operations. He was talented in performing home maintenance like electrical or plumbing, or any job that needed fixing. Jonathan loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting as well as spending time fishing creeks and rivers all throughout the area, places where he could commune with God’s beautiful nature. Jonathan was always a friendly person quick to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need and he will be missed by all that knew him best.
STPSO investigates shooting near Abita Springs
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which occurred Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon near the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36 near Abita Springs. One victim has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. The incident is...
Norman L. Carter, Sr.
Norman moved to his Heavenly mansion from his Earthly home in Independence, LA surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He is survived by his children, Norman L. Carter Jr. (Deborah), Sandra C. de Veer (Paul), Alan J. Carter (Marianne), and Patricia C. Schwandt (Michael) ; 15 grandchildren ; 31 great-grandchildren; and his second wife of 8 years, Bonnie Maher-Carter.
Rushell Wilson
Rushell Wilson was born October 14, 1941, to the union of Theadore (Pete) and Willie J Merrell Wilson of Franklinton, La. We are heartbroken that he passed away peacefully at the age of 81. He was the oldest of eleven siblings and accepted Christ at an early age. Rushell moved to New Orleans, La, where he met and married Shirley Guzmow Wilson, and to this union two sons, and one daughter were born. He moved to Houston, TX and worked for Ashland Chemical until he retired in 2007.
Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon Charles DiCorte, M.D., joins North Oaks Cardiovascular Services
LIVINGSTON---Fellowship-trained and board certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeon Charles DiCorte, M.D., has joined North Oaks Cardiovascular Services in Hammond and is accepting new patient referrals for Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery. Dr. DiCorte received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Medical Center in...
SLU adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The...
Ruby "Pete" Tate Crain
Pete, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Pete retired after 30 years of service as a telephone operator for Bellsouth and AT&T. Pete had many different titles: Mama, Maw Maw Pete, Petie, and Aunt Pete. This goes to show you that she not only loved so many people, but they all held a special place in their heart for her. Pete loved going on trips with her family. From cruises, work trips with her late husband, Oscar, to traveling abroad, she was so happy as long as she could go. Pete was always up for an adventure and was sure to have the time of her life every chance she got. She was easy going, but always made sure she spoke her mind. Pete adored all of her family deeply and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. She left her family with countless wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
