Reese Witherspoon Gears Up for Valentine's Day By Dressing Her Pup in Sweet Outfit

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Now that all the end-of-year holidays are over and done with, Reese Witherspoon is diving into the next big special occasion: Valentine's Day.

In a festive new Instagram post shared on Friday, Jan. 6, the Morning Show actress showed off some lovely Valentine's Day fashion modeled by herself and her French bulldog, Minnie Pearl.

Witherspoon, 46, is seen in the video wearing a navy blue top covered with a pink heart pattern, sporting bright red lipstick to top off the romantic look.

Her canine sidekick, for her part, was dolled up in a big red ribbon tied in a bow around her neck.

"Yes, we're already trying on looks for Valentine's Day," the Oscar winner—who is known for going all-out for the holidays—captioned her post.

The clip—set to the tune of Kristin Chenoweth's track "Popular" from the beloved Broadway musical Wicked—featured Witherspoon tying the ribbon around her pup, along with the words, "Explaining to baby Minnie why she has to dress up for every single holiday."

The video then flashes to a still shot of the Legally Blonde alum holding up her pup, at the exact same time the song reaches its chorus lyrics, "Popular! You're gonna be popular!"

Chenoweth herself even took to the comments on the post to agree that Minnie's ensemble will make her very popular this Valentine's Day.

"Popular INDEED!!!" the theater legend commented, to which Witherspoon replied, "AHHHH the Queen has spoken !! 👑"

Other celebrities, including Katie Couric and Octavia Spencer, showed Witherspoon's post some love, along with over 78 thousand fans who double-tapped the adorable video.

