Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Up to $4,000 in stimulus money available for your rent or mortgageR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
United Way of Northeast Florida needs volunteers MLK Day of Service project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United Way of Northeast Florida is searching for volunteers to help out with its MLK Day of Service project — the group’s first Day of Service event since the pandemic. The organization will be on the Eastside making improvements to Matthew Gilbert Middle on...
News4Jax.com
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK – Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
News4Jax.com
Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69. Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station. After this...
News4Jax.com
Could Jacksonville again be chosen to host Republican National Convention?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It almost happened in the summer of 2020 — and, once again, Jacksonville could be the site of the Republican National Convention. Local and national leaders are tiptoeing around the topic, but it seems the River City is under consideration as the host of the event in 2028.
News4Jax.com
River City split: Deadly violence in Jacksonville clustered on west side of St. Johns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gunfire, crime scene tape, streets blocked by police cruisers. For some neighborhoods in Jacksonville, sights like these connected to violent crime are fairly common. For others, they are rare. And it all depends on which side of the St. Johns River you’re on. When we...
News4Jax.com
Turning pain into passion: Amelia Island woman named 2023 National NF Ambassador for the Children’s Tumor Foundation
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – An Amelia Island woman diagnosed with a debilitating disease is using her struggles to help others. Michelle Holbrook was diagnosed with Schwannomatosis, a type of neurofibromatosis also known as “NF,” at the age of 30. The disease causes tumors to develop throughout her body and she said she had dozens.
News4Jax.com
On day marking son’s death, Clay County mother encourages ‘Brandon acts of kindness’ in his honor
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County mother is remembering her son nine years after his stabbing death. Instead of focusing on pain and anger, she and her family are using the somber mark to encourage random acts of kindness in his honor. Andrea Crutchfield remembers her son Brandon...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights. Atlantic Coast tabbed former player Step Durham to try and lead the Stingrays back after a forgettable 0-10 season.
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Is the Jaguars stadium lease a key issue for you in the upcoming spring election?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of today, there are just 70 days until the spring election in Duval County on March 21. Yesterday marked the first day that candidates could qualify for the 2023 election, and at least one candidate took advantage. Republican LeAnna Cumber filed her paperwork to run for mayor.
News4Jax.com
Florida health agency issues notice to providers following FDA decision on mifepristone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration recently made a regulatory change, paving the way for the sale of mifepristone at retail pharmacies — and executives at Walgreens and CVS have both said they plan to carry it where it’s permitted. But on Tuesday, the Agency...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX just got a little bit bigger! Reporter Aaron Farrar welcomes baby girl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were some tears of joy on Tuesday!. News4JAX reporter Aaron Farrar and his wife, Julie Farrar, welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the mix on Tuesday!. Farrar announced her arrival on social media. “Our princess called an audible. Brielle Elizabeth Gwen. 6 lb. 5 oz....
News4Jax.com
JSO arrest report: Argument over heaven & hell leads to pastor being shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested and is facing charges after police determined he shot his cousin during an argument regarding heaven and hell, which followed a funeral for a family member, according to a report News4JAX obtained Wednesday from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The report shows...
News4Jax.com
‘A great young man’: Loved one identifies person fatally shot in Grand Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loved one on Tuesday identified the man killed Monday in a deadly shooting on Martha Street in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood as Jeremiah Prince, 25. The shooting on Martha Street was one of three reported Monday night in the Jacksonville area. News4JAX on Tuesday...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council approves power line raising project bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved a bill committing $27 million to raising power lines over the St. Johns River at JaxPort. Last week, the bill was unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council’s Finance; Rules; and Transportation, Energy and Utilities committees. The legislation...
News4Jax.com
Recognize him? JSO searching for thief that posed as delivery worker to steal packages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man wanted for fraud and theft. According to officials, the unidentified man posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages. If...
News4Jax.com
Deputy shoots, kills woman who was holding ‘BB-style rifle,’ Nassau sheriff says
HILLIARD, Fla. – A deputy shot and killed a woman Wednesday in Nassau County as investigators responded to an early morning call about a domestic disturbance, Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news conference. According to Leeper, the call came in at 2:14 a.m. on Barbara Lane in reference...
News4Jax.com
Lakesha Burton says she won’t be running for sheriff again in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lakesha Burton, the former assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who previously ran for sheriff in 2022, said she won’t be running again in 2023. During a news conference Wednesday morning, Burton said not running was a difficult decision but ultimately she thought...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police charge man with murder in connection to death of Prince Holland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection to the killing of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was fatally shot on the way home from football tryouts in December, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Marcel Johnson, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree...
News4Jax.com
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 indicted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A newly-unsealed indictment names 76 people as part of a plan to move large amounts of drugs into Southeast Georgia, and much of the conspiracy operated from inside Georgia state prisons, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday. The indictment...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
Comments / 0