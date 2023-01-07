Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
oregonobserver.com
Ballots set for Village Board election in April
Deadlines to submit nomination paperwork for the spring election on Tuesday, April 4 passed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Incumbents and newcomers alike are contending for positions on Oregon's Village Board. The Observer reached out to candidates and offered a flexible, written forum to (re)introduce themselves to their...
stoughtonnews.com
Answering the call of the wild
If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
oregonobserver.com
Educators reach agreement for 5.93% increase in base wages
About two months after negotiations with the Oregon Education Association (OEA) began, the Oregon School District (OSD) Board of Education unanimously approved a tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and compensation plan that provides educators with a base wage increase of 5.93% at their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. In a memo...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Landmarks Commission takes step to save historic building from demolition, redevelopment | News
MADISON (WKOW) — On Madison’s east side, a battle is brewing between developers and residents who want to save the historic Filene House from demolition. The Filene House, which is located at 1617 Sherman Avenue, was the original home to the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) — the largest national trade association supporting credit unions in the United States. During the early days of credit unions, the site served as CUNA’s headquarters.
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
WISN
We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills
MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit
JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of...
WSAW
Icy condtions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
oregonobserver.com
Wrestling: Oregon hangs on to top Sauk Prairie
The Oregon wrestling team posted five pins en route to knocking off Sauk Prairie 48-36 in a Badger West Conference dual on Friday, Jan. 6, at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac. The Panthers reeled off five straight wins, including four pins to build a 30-0 lead against...
ibmadison.com
Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side
Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
nbc15.com
Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall High School senior is following her passion for athletics, working to extend her football career into college, and battling adversity to continue kicking. “I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” said McKynzee Schepp. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”. The...
wortfm.org
Update on the Voit Farm Development
The farm house and barn are still standing on the the Voit Farm on Madison’s eastside, but the development company working on the project is hoping to replace them with 1500 housing units and public park access. Today we are digging into those plans more with three stakeholders in the community.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made it their mission to inform and identify radon levels at homes...
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
oregonobserver.com
Girls hockey: Cap City puts clamps on Stoughton Icebergs
Senior goaltender Aven Gruner had a game-high 47 saves, but the Stoughton girls hockey co-op was stymied by Cap City 4-0 in a Badger Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee. Cap City outshot Stoughton 51-10, including a 14-2 advantage in the first period. Cap...
