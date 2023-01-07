ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

oregonobserver.com

Ballots set for Village Board election in April

Deadlines to submit nomination paperwork for the spring election on Tuesday, April 4 passed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Incumbents and newcomers alike are contending for positions on Oregon's Village Board. The Observer reached out to candidates and offered a flexible, written forum to (re)introduce themselves to their...
OREGON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Answering the call of the wild

If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
STOUGHTON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Educators reach agreement for 5.93% increase in base wages

About two months after negotiations with the Oregon Education Association (OEA) began, the Oregon School District (OSD) Board of Education unanimously approved a tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and compensation plan that provides educators with a base wage increase of 5.93% at their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. In a memo...
OREGON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Landmarks Commission takes step to save historic building from demolition, redevelopment | News

MADISON (WKOW) — On Madison’s east side, a battle is brewing between developers and residents who want to save the historic Filene House from demolition. The Filene House, which is located at 1617 Sherman Avenue, was the original home to the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) — the largest national trade association supporting credit unions in the United States. During the early days of credit unions, the site served as CUNA’s headquarters.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
WISN

We Energies customers receiving higher utility bills

MILWAUKEE — Some We Energies customers are receiving higher-than-expected monthly bills. "I got my bill today and when I opened it up it was over $400, $430 to be exact when it’s normally between about 160 to 180 and I was like what in the world," said Mike Eauslin from Juneau, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of...
JANESVILLE, WI
WSAW

Icy condtions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Wrestling: Oregon hangs on to top Sauk Prairie

The Oregon wrestling team posted five pins en route to knocking off Sauk Prairie 48-36 in a Badger West Conference dual on Friday, Jan. 6, at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac. The Panthers reeled off five straight wins, including four pins to build a 30-0 lead against...
OREGON, WI
ibmadison.com

Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side

Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall High School senior is following her passion for athletics, working to extend her football career into college, and battling adversity to continue kicking. “I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” said McKynzee Schepp. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”. The...
MARSHALL, WI
wortfm.org

Update on the Voit Farm Development

The farm house and barn are still standing on the the Voit Farm on Madison’s eastside, but the development company working on the project is hoping to replace them with 1500 housing units and public park access. Today we are digging into those plans more with three stakeholders in the community.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
oregonobserver.com

Girls hockey: Cap City puts clamps on Stoughton Icebergs

Senior goaltender Aven Gruner had a game-high 47 saves, but the Stoughton girls hockey co-op was stymied by Cap City 4-0 in a Badger Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee. Cap City outshot Stoughton 51-10, including a 14-2 advantage in the first period. Cap...
STOUGHTON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE

