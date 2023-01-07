Read full article on original website
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
Gold is surging as investors bet on slower Fed rate hikes
CNN — Gold is shining once again, as investors bet that cooling inflation in the United States will slow the pace of Fed rate hikes and make the precious metal more attractive. Gold futures were at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The owner of Uniqlo is boosting pay for Japan employees by up to 40% as inflation bites
CNN — Fast Retailing, the Japanese giant that owns popular clothing brands Uniqlo and Theory, will start paying its employees much more this year. The company announced Wednesday that it would boost salaries in Japan by up to 40%, acknowledging that "remuneration levels have remained low" in the country in recent years.
Investors are underestimating inflation again
CNN — Investors are holding their breath in anticipation of Thursday morning's Consumer Price Index inflation report — arguably the most important piece of economic data so far this year. There's a lot riding on the outcome — if inflation keeps falling, that could support a market rally,...
Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage market it once led
CNN — Wells Fargo, long one of the biggest players in the mortgage business, is taking a big step back. The scandal-ridden bank announced a significant shift on Tuesday to focus its mortgage business on serving bank customers and minority homebuyers instead of acquiring new customers. Wells Fargo said...
Egg prices 'expected to soar' in Japan after record cull of 10 million birds
CNN — Japan has culled just under 10 million birds as it confronts a massive outbreak of avian flu, which is threatening to put further strain on poultry supply and increase the price of eggs. In a statement Tuesday, the agriculture ministry said 9.98 million animals had been killed...
