hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Funeral & Memorial Service Details Revealed
Gangsta Boo’s funeral and celebration of life will be held next weekend. Producer Drumma Boy has revealed the details for Gangsta Boo’s funeral and memorial services. The legendary rapper died earlier this month at the age of 43. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid “Missing” Rumors
Kanye West was seen with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Kanye West drove around Beverly Hills in his Maybach with a mystery woman on Sunday. TMZ published photos of the rapper, amid rumors that he’s been “missing” for several weeks. In the car, West...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Appears To Distance Himself From Gunna: “Don’t Call Me Twin”
Lil GotIt and HiDoraah unfollow Gunna after the “DS4EVER” rapper shared his first post on Instagram. Beef could be brewing in the YSL The Label camp after Gunna issued his first statement post-Alford Plea. On Tuesday night, Gunna broke his silence on Instagram after his release from jail...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Appears On “Crazy In Love,” Blueface Insists On Calling Chrisean Rock “Bitch”
On this week’s episode, the music executive tells the 22-year-old she’s a “distraction” to her man. Reality TV is specifically known for documenting the most interesting of couples, and Blueface and Chrisean Rock are no exception. In late 2022, Zeus premiered their Crazy In Love series, which follows the two entertainers through the countless ups and downs of their romantic relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Fredo Bang Welcomes Newborn Child With Lesbian Couple
Fredo Bang reveals that he’s a father. Fredo Bang is a father of two after allegedly welcoming children with a lesbian couple. The Baton Rouge rapper unveiled adorable photos of his two children on Instagram this week. As many fans congratulated him on fatherhood, many were undoubtedly curious about the child’s mother. Internet sleuths quickly began digging and discovered that a lesbian couple with a massive online following have been sharing photos of the same children on their IG profile.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unfollows Gunna As Trial Begins
Young Thug’s sister has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram. Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram as jury selection begins in the YSL RICO case. Gunna accepted a plea deal, last month, and received a time-served, suspended sentence. The unfollowing comes after Gunna shared his first post...
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Explains J. Prince Jr.’s Actions Following Takeoff’s Passing
J. Prince discusses Takeoff’s passing and calls social media’s coverage of J. Prince Jr. “one of the biggest lies.”. Only two full months have passed since Takeoff was murdered in Houston, Texas. As a result, the Hip-Hop community is still mourning the late Migos rapper. In fact, Quavo shared a touching tribute song to his nephew and close collaborator just last week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Big Scarr’s Father Defends Gucci Mane & Atlantic Records Amid Family Drama
Big Scarr’s father defends Gucci Mane and Atlantic Records, confirming that they paid $20K for funeral expenses. Big Scarr’s father condoned recent comments made by the rapper’s family and friends. In the past two days, a dispute between Big Scarr’s label and his family spilled out into...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says He Wishes Tony Yayo Blew Up Instead Of Him
50 Cent says that he wishes Tony Yayo had been the one to blow up instead of him. 50 Cent says that he wishes Tony Yayo‘s career had taken off instead of his own. 50 discussed how his career took off during a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood.
Rhonda Edginton: Music is the secret sauce
Musicians are always busy during the holidays. As a church musician, there are all sorts of special services around Christmas, full of music. And for a performing musician, there are extra concert gigs as well. And then personally, I enjoy making music in many ways at the holidays. We like to take our kids caroling with our church, to visit nursing homes and members who can’t get out anymore. Sometimes we’ll get together with friends or...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chiiild Enlists Lucky Daye For “Good For Now”
Chiiild is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album in April. Today, he blessed fans with a new single. Chiiild teams up with Lucky Daye for their ultra-smooth collaboration, “Good For Now.” The laidback record further explores the chemistry the two parties built on Lucky Daye’s “Compassion.” The atmospheric feel and hypnotizing vocals provide strong insight into what we could expect from Chiiild’s next project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares More Looks At Baby Love Sean Combs
The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper isn’t holding back in sharing content of his seventh child on social media. It’s been nearly a month since Diddy took the pop culture world by storm when he surprisingly announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Logic Announces New Album, “College Park,” Out Next Month
Logic is releasing a new album, “College Park,” next month. Logic has announced that his next album will be titled College Park and is releasing next month. The project will see Logic collaborate with a star-studded group including Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more. The full list of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ab-Soul Gets Candid In New Interview
XXL published their interview with the TDE rapper on Tuesday (January 10). When it comes to hip-hop music from the 2010s, Ab-Soul is one of that era’s household names. His second studio album, 2012’s Control System, was one of the most popular projects that year, thanks to tracks like “Illuminate” and “Terrorist Threats.”
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA’s “SOS” Reaches Historic Milestone On Billboard 200
SZA has reached a rare milestone on the Billboard 200 with her album, “SOS.”. SZA has become the first female R&B singer to have their album spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly 30 years. Her new project, SOS, is the first to do so since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Is “2 Million Up” On His New Freestyle
Jim Jones is back in action with a brand new freestyle. The Dipset rapper slid through on Jan. 10th with his latest offering, “2 Million Up.” The short offering marks his first release of the year and he’s evidently aiming to kick things off on a high note. This time, he takes on Peezy’s “2 Million Up” single and puts his own spin on it. Jim Jones’s storytelling abilities takes center stage as his undeniably smooth flow glides the instrumental. He details his come-up in Harlem and the chaotic lifestyle he led up while reflecting on the value of loyalty.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Shows Off Super Bowl Halftime Show Merch As Her Return To The Stage Nears
In just under five weeks, the Barbados-born starlet is expected to wow the crowd with her mid-game performance. The Super Bowl itself is an undeniably big deal every year. However, it’s often the Halftime show that really captivates audiences. In 2022, an impressive roster of artists took to the stage. Among them were 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds To Viral Clip Of “In Da Club” Playing At Ja Rule’s Concert
Members of Ja Rule’s team quickly shut down a DJ for playing 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” at a concert. Ja Rule and 50 Cent will never see eye-to-eye but most would agree that the latter came out the victor in their back-and-forth. However, it seems like Ja Rule will never live down his loss in his battle against Fif.
