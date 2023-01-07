Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Tyrese Haliburton exits Pacers-Knicks game on crutches after ugly fall
The surging Indiana Pacers might have just received a major blow. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks after an ugly fall on a lay-up attempt during the third quarter. Slicing across the paint, Haliburton made contact with Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in mid-air, initially landed on his right foot, then fell hard to his left.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined against Denver
Ayton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton will miss both legs of the Suns' back-to-back with a left ankle sprain. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action considering Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
CBS Sports
Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports' Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group have agreed to settle their ongoing legal dispute, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Noel will now pay Paul his full commission on the $5 million salary he earned with the New York Knicks during the 2020-21 season and withdraw all pending legal proceedings related to the case, according to Charania.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Starts five games
Walker started five of his six games played this season, completing 63 of 106 attempts (59.4%) for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Walker was thrust into Carolina's starting role amid injuries to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Although he led the Panthers to a couple of wins, Walker was inconsistent prior to suffering an ankle injury of his own. As Walker is a restricted free agent this offseason, it may be surprising if he is retained, as his spot with the Panthers was connected to his former college coach, Matt Rhule, who was fired by Carolina early in the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Designated for assignment
Bukauskas was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Bukauskas sustained a shoulder injury in March of 2022 that forced him to miss the start of last season, and he didn't make any major-league appearances for Arizona. He posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 20 relief appearances at Triple-A Reno in 2022, and he'll lose his spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster after the team re-signed Zach Davies on Wednesday.
