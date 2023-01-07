ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the odds the Patriots trade for receiver DeAndre Hopkins?

The Patriots offense was a mess last season. By now, it’s been writing about ad nauseum. As you probably know, the prevailing thought is that Bill Belichick should go out and find a more experienced offensive coordinator. Of course, when trying to revamp the offense, there’s more that needs to happen than just shuffling the coaching staff around.
Patriots rookie impressed by Mac Jones staying ‘ridiculously late’ at facility

The New England Patriots’ first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has a lot of respect for the team’s top pick from 2021. As he wrapped up his rookie season in the NFL, offensive lineman Cole Strange reflected on the year that was and what he saw from the team’s quarterback, Mac Jones. Strange was asked how he felt about Jones after playing alongside him for a season.
Robert Kraft vows ‘critical evaluations of all elements’ of Patriots football operation

Robert Kraft isn’t pleased with the way the Patriots season ended. In a letter to season ticket holders signed by Kraft and his son, Jonathan, ownership vowed to make “critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation” this offseason. The Krafts lamented missing the playoffs with an 8-9 finish, and promised “an improved product on the field” in 2023.
