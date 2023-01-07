SHIB token burn climbed one wallet burned over 14 million tokens. The value and volume increased but on-chain data showed that SHIB was very much in decline. The concept behind the Shiba Inu [SHIB] burn strategy was to reduce the token supply and increase its value but the meme coin has repeatedly failed to achieve these objectives. Interestingly, Etherscan showed that there was a recent colossal transaction pertaining to the SHIB burn activity.

2 DAYS AGO