Can CHZ short sellers count on bullish exhaustion for a sizable retracement?
CHZ surpassed bearish expectations last week in favor of more upside. Directional uncertainty loomed as investors’ whale activity tanked. Roughly one week ago, AMBCrypto looked into Chiliz [CHZ] after it demonstrated signs of a potential retracement. However, the market took a different turn this week after the recent Bitcoin [BTC] rally, which subsequently triggered an extension of CHZ’s rally.
Crypto Funding went down by 40% in 2022 compared to 2021: CoinGecko
As per a recent CoinGecko report, cryptocurrency projects received 42.5% less funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Crypto firms raised funds worth $21.26 billion last year. As per a CoinGecko report on 6 January, projects received 42.5% less crypto funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Nonetheless, last year’s capital was significantly higher than 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Investors eyeing ETH should look beyond its dev activity to get a complete picture
Ethereum development activity declines compared to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Cardano. The number of Ethereum holders continues to grow. Furthermore, network growth and daily active addresses decrease. According to recent data, Ethereum‘s development activity decreased in comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. This...
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
Shiba Inu: Unusual burn transaction and everything that paper hands should know
SHIB token burn climbed one wallet burned over 14 million tokens. The value and volume increased but on-chain data showed that SHIB was very much in decline. The concept behind the Shiba Inu [SHIB] burn strategy was to reduce the token supply and increase its value but the meme coin has repeatedly failed to achieve these objectives. Interestingly, Etherscan showed that there was a recent colossal transaction pertaining to the SHIB burn activity.
Tether [USDT] Canada plans go for a toss as exchange announces major news
Tether will be delisted from Crypto.com in Canada in adherence to the regulatory body’s directives in the country. Crypto.com will convert all USDT to USDC at the expiration of the announcement. There has never been a time when Tether [USDT] wasn’t being discussed, either positively or negatively. Being the...
Is XRP an investor favorite this financial quarter? These updates state that…
Coinshares report showed that investors were accumulating XRP as they dumped BTC and ETH. Despite the increased accumulation, holders of XRP were still holding at a loss. A recent Coinshares report showed that investors’ confidence in Ripple [XRP] was on the rise even despite holders standing at a loss.
Binance Coin reaches a significant resistance zone, can the bulls conquer it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $278 mark and its vicinity had a strong confluence of resistance levels. Traders can wait for a lower timeframe break in the structure downward before shorting. Binance...
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
BTC pushes toward the highs of a two-month range, will the bulls be repelled?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin has crept upward to a two-month range high, and a reversal was more likely than a breakout. A move higher to $20k and above needs $17.8k flipped...
Uniswap dominates crypto fee rankings, surpassing PancakeSwap and LIDO
Uniswap generates record fees and outperforms competitors. The network shows strong financial performance with declining user activity. In the crypto space, Uniswap performed exceptionally well in terms of the fees it generated over the past year. According to data provided by the token terminal, Uniswap ranked 3rd in terms of fees generated, outperforming other protocols such as PancakeSwap, LIDO, and BNB chain.
Assessing the state of THORChain as it reaches new milestone post FTX collapse
THORChain’s TVL has rallied back to the position it was in before FTX collapsed. While RUNE’s price has grown in the last two months, its usage has declined. At $106.66 million, the total value of assets locked (TVL) within THORChain [RUNE], rallied back to the pre-FTX collapse level, data from DefiLlama revealed.
Decoding current state of Bitcoin amid the decline in number of large transactions
The number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network declined after the FTX debacle. Miners net position changed and difficulty declined. The decline in the number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network has raised questions about the future of the king coin. According to data provided by glassnode, the...
STEPN rallies 40%, buyers can wait for a retest of this support to re-enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. STEPN rallied hard in the past few days after finding a local bottom around $0.22. Bitcoin’s next move could heavily influence the direction of GMT in the coming...
Binance.US-Voyager deal gets green light from bankruptcy court
The bankruptcy court has approved Binance.US’ acquisition of Voyager’s assets. The court has also overruled the SEC’s and multiple states’ objections to the deal. Bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager has received a green signal to go ahead with the Binance.US deal from the bankruptcy court, according to Bloomberg. The American crypto exchange had won the bid to acquire Voyager’s assets in December 2022. The exchange bid nearly $1.022 billion for the assets and even up Voyager’s expenses to an extent of $15 million.
Ethereum bulls remain euphoric but bears will look to erase all the recent gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure flipped bullish for Ethereum last week. The move above $1235 saw the range highs tested, but expecting a breakout could be dangerous. Ethereum has noted...
