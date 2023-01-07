Arizona high school girls' basketball top players of the holiday season

The holiday period in Arizona girls’ high school basketball was, as usual, a hectic affair. Whether it was the Nike Tournament of Champions, the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic or a smaller local tournament, nearly every team in the state was busy in and around Christmas.

With those tournaments in the books and region play underway, The Republic breaks down the top performers from the holiday season. Players are nominated by coaches and listed in alphabetical order.

Eva Amenhauser, Estrella Foothills, G, So.

Amenhauser averaged a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds per game during the Christmas period. Her interior presence has helped lead the Wolves to a 16-4 record.

Sidney Anderson, Ironwood Ridge, G, So.

Anderson was the MVP of the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout, averaging 25 points and six steals as she helped Ironwood Ridge to a 3-0 week.

Grace Beckler, Basha, G/F, Fr.

Beckler recorded two double-doubles at the TOC, providing a bright spot for a Basha team that has struggled in the early going. She’s averaging 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds through 15 games played.

Amya Bekele, Mesa, G, Jr.

After a few tough losses, Mesa got its season back on track Thursday night with a win over Hamilton. Bekele scored 12 points in the contest while also contributing with six rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

Ayjianna Bonapart, Sahuaro, G, S.

Sahuaro impressed over the holidays, winning the Estrella Foothills Tournament and going 3-1 at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic. Bonapart averaged 19.0 points per game across the two events and was named to the all-tournament team at the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic.

Meisha Caserio, Gilbert, G, Jr.

Caserio starred in the Epic Tourneys New Years’ Classic, scoring 20 in a first-round win over Arizona College Prep and, even more impressively, dropping 21 in an eventual championship game defeat to Valley Vista.

Victoria Cazares, Pueblo, G, Sr.

Pueblo has been one of the surprises of the season, going 16-2 to earn a No. 2 ranking in 4A from the AIA. Cazares has been the biggest ingredient in that success. In a 3-1 week against strong competition at the Flowing Wells Holiday shootout, she averaged 24.3 points

Cassandra Coolidge, Sahuaro, G, Jr.

Coolidge had games of 20, 16 and 19 points at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic. She and senior Nashelle Ponds have been critical in helping Bonapart lead Sahuaro to its 18-1 record.

Kayden Cosgrove, Horizon Honors, G, Sr.

Cosgrove scored her 1,000th career point in Horizon Honors’ win over Benjamin Franklin on Tuesday, becoming just the fourth player in school history to reach that mark.

Ayanna DeJesus, Flowing Wells, G, Sr.

De Jesus impressed at the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout, which the Caballeros hosted and won. She averaged 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the event.

Tati Harness, Leading Edge Academy-Gilbert, G, Fr.

It’s one thing to dominate against Leading Edge’s competition in 2A, as Harness has all year. It’s quite another to do so against 5A schools, as she did at the Epic Tourneys New Years’ Classic, scoring 32 against Buckeye and 20 in a win over Ironwood.

Taliyah Henderson, Salpointe Catholic, F, So.

Henderson dominated on both sides of the ball during Salpointe’s 2-2 week at the TOC. She averaged 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Shay Ijwoye, Desert Vista, G, Jr.

Ijwoye once again staked her claim as the top player in the state, even against elite competition in the TOC’s toughest bracket. She averaged 13 points and four steals per game to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.

Navine Mallon, Flowing Wells, G/F, Sr.

Like Cosgrove, Mallon crossed the 1,000-point threshold this week, doing so during the Flowing Wells Holiday shootout. She averaging 16.3 points per game during the event.

Mallory Matthews, San Tan Foothills, F/C, Sr.

Matthews has scored in double figures in every game since November. She leads the Sabercats in every stat except assists.

Aspen McClees, Gilbert, G/F, Fr.

McClees has played beyond her years all season, but never more so than in Gilbert’s 60-48 win over Chinle at the Epic Tourneys New Years’ Classic, when she scored 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Khamil Pierre, Perry, G/F, Jr.

Pierre led Perry to an undefeated week at the TOC. Not only were the Pumas the only Arizona team to win their bracket of the event, but they were the only Arizona team to even reach the semifinals.

Madison Pond, Estrella Foothills, G, Jr.

Pond averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game over the holidays and was named to the all-tournament team at both the Lady Wolves Classic and the Prescott Lady Badgers Holiday Classic.

Kailer Reid, Tuba City, G, Sr.

Playing up against 5A and 6A competition at the Pepsi Holiday Tournament, Reid averaged 13.5 points per contest, including an 11-point outing as 3A Tuba City pushed Hamilton — a 6A championship contender — to the brink.

Jerzy Robinson, Desert Vista, G, Fr.

Robinson provided the highlight of the TOC, knocking down a mid-range jumper as time expired to beat St. Mary’s (Calif.). She averaged 18.3 points per game and was named to the team of the tournament.

Fanta Sackor, Paradise Valley, G, Sr.

Sackor continued her impressive season at the Lady Badger Tournament, where she put up 28 and 25 points in Paradise Valley’s first and second-round wins.