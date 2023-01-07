Louisville football 2023 commit Jamari Johnson, 4-star TE, renews pledge to Jeff Brohm

Louisville football on Saturday had a key playmaker in its 2023 recruiting class double down on his commitment to the Cardinals and new head coach Jeff Brohm .

Jamari Johnson , a four-star California native who starred at tight end for Inglewood High School, renewed his pledge to U of L on national television at the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

"Jamari Johnson is a terrific player to add to our 2023 signing class," Brohm said in a statement from Louisville Athletics . "Johnson's size and versatility will be an asset to our offense for the next few seasons. I am excited Jamari has signed with us at the University of Louisville."

Johnson chose to not ink a National Letter of Intent during college football's early signing period in December after the coach he committed to in April, Scott Satterfield , left the program to fill a vacancy at Cincinnati. The Bearcats, Oregon and Pittsburgh were among Johnson's finalists after he took additional time to consider his options, but the Cardinals ultimately prevailed.

"Once I visited (Louisville), it just felt like home," Johnson said after donning a Louisville hat on the sideline of the All-American Bowl with his family surrounding him. "It felt like I was welcome there. That natural feeling of being welcomed, it got to me."

Johnson is the fourth high school prospect from California to sign with Louisville's 2023 class. He joins four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson and two of his teammates at St. John Bosco, three-star wide receiver Jahlil McClain and four-star defensive back Aaron Williams.

Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Johnson is the 26th-best athlete prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings . He played primarily tight end as a team captain at Inglewood but according to Louisville Athletics also spent time at wide receiver, running back, quarterback and defensive end during his high school career.

The first several clips from his senior year highlight reel show the California native is more than comfortable lining up out wide and in the backfield as a lead blocker.

What's next? A look at Louisville football's recruiting to-do list after Jeff Brohm's first early signing period

Johnson caught 21 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Inglewood, according to Louisville Athletics. Across his junior and senior campaigns combined, he hauled in 30 receptions for 485 yards and eight scores.

Heading into Saturday's All-American Bowl, Louisville's 2023 recruiting class was ranked 44th on 247Sports' national leaderboard .

