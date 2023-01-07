ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Insiders Reveal That LA Has a Different Story Than Trevor Bauer

By Chloe Clark
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

The two sides share statements of their own regarding the pitcher’s release from the team.

The Dodgers designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday. In response to that news, Bauer released a statement on his social media platforms that threw a curveball in the storyline.

“Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.”

Here's the full statement:

Clearly, there was some sort of miscommunication. Just a day before the team DFA’d Bauer, he alleges that Los Angeles had voiced to him that they were looking forward to having him remain on the roster.

In a report by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Dodgers officials are disputing Bauer’s account .

“In a statement, Bauer claimed that the Dodgers initially expressed a desire for him to pitch for them in 2023 — a claim refuted by a team source familiar with the meeting. [emphasis added]

With so many uncertainties in this situation, one can only speculate as to where and how the stories didn’t align.

After all, both Bauer’s statement and the insider’s statement are vague. Because of this, there could possibly be a difference in the “Dodgers leadership” that he was referring to compared to the actual decision-makers that ultimately cut him.

Maybe, Bauer didn't agree to specific parameters leadership could have placed as a means for him to remain on the team. One thing is for certain, the two parties were on different pages.

Adding to Gonzalez’s report, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shared what officials said, off the record .

Dodger officials declined to go into details of their conversation (with Bauer), but privately revealed that they didn’t hear any remorse, apologies or anything in the slightest from Bauer to change their mind. They reconvened in Los Angeles, and decided Friday morning that Bauer would never again put on a Dodger uniform.

Two Dodgers officials vehemently denied to USA TODAY Sports that they conveyed those sentiments to Bauer.

Regardless of the situation's lack of clarity, Bauer is, in fact, headed out of Los Angeles as the Dodgers have placed him in roster limbo and will be in the works of trading him. If a trade can't be reached, they will release him no later than next Thursday.

