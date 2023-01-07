Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Theresa Maddox Rowe
Theresa Maddox Rowe, 52, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Hammond, LA. A native of Baton Rouge, Theresa courageously fought her battle with Crohn’s disease over her adult life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. The greatest joy in Theresa’s life was to be called ‘Fun Aunt Reece’. Despite her illnesses, Aunt Reece had many exciting adventures like seeing Elton John, and fun vacations with family. She loved to show her nieces and nephew her artistic side through painting, knitting, crocheting, and cooking for them to all enjoy.
an17.com
Dr. Edgar J. Solis
Dr. Edgar J. Solis passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 91. He was born on Sunday, July 12, 1931, in Masaya, Nicaragua and resided in Pembroke Pines, Florida for 22 years prior to moving to Louisiana. Edgar was an attorney and an architectural drawing professor at The Vocational Institute of Managua. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to spend quality time with his beloved wife, family, and friends.
an17.com
Carroll Joseph Friloux
Carroll Joseph Friloux (also known by family and friends as “C.J.” and “Rock”) of Reserve, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Taft, Louisiana, to the late Edgar Joseph Friloux and Beatrice Robert Friloux. Carroll was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was adventurous and enjoyed camping trips, organizing family vacations, and spending time with those he loved. Carroll was the favorite uncle among many of his nieces and nephews. He had a remarkable memory and was a man of great wisdom, teaching his children and grandchildren many things he knew. Carroll was an entrepreneur at heart, always coming up with new ideas, and he was very technically skilled, once working as a draftsman and capable of writing complex computer code. Some of his favorite hobbies were researching his family’s genealogy and horticulture, especially caring for orchids. Carroll was a former member of Local 60 in Metairie and Local 537 in Boston. He was a resident of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home for the past few years, during which he thrived making many friends, playing booray, and strengthening his Catholic faith as he developed a closer relationship with God. Fittingly, Carroll passed away while praying the Rosary.
an17.com
Dorothy Sadie Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, LA. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
an17.com
Jim Guynes
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Jim was called by our Heavenly Father to live eternally in his Heavenly home with him. Jim leaves to cherish his loving memories, three sons, Eldry (Lucinda) Guynes of Laplcae LA, Don Guynes of Bogalusa, LA, Joesph White of Slidell, LA; one daughter, Marquita (Antonio) Peters of Bogalusa, LA; five grandsons, Terry Guynes, Chris Guynes, Brain Jackson, Corey Hodges and Kenyin Guynes; two granddaughters, Timeka (Darnell) Brown – Chapman, Beverly Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
an17.com
Dr. William Anthony Ferrante
Dr. William Anthony Ferrante, 88 of Franklinton, Louisiana, died January 6, 2023, at his home. Dr. Ferrante was born on March 7, 1934, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Michele and Felicia (Artall) Ferrante, both predeceased. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Bulcao Ferrante, and their 5...
an17.com
Jerry Albert Sykes
Mr. Jerry Albert Sykes, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Covington, LA at the age of 84. Mr. Sykes is survived by a daughter, Donna S. Mullen of Bogalusa, LA; a son, Douglas Ray Sykes of Bogalusa, LA; four grandchildren, Tiffiny Martin of Baton Rouge, LA, Madonna Bedwell of Bogalusa, LA, Staci Felder of Baton Rouge, LA, and Ashley Sykes of New York; and one brother, Douglas Henry Sykes of Bogalusa, LA.
an17.com
Cricket Ruedinger
Cricket Ruedinger passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. She was born on Monday, April 24, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Marjorie and Nicolas Sanchez. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Cricket is survived by her husband, James...
an17.com
Gwen Chatelain
Gwen Chatelain of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 60. She was born on April 25, 1962, in Metairie, Louisiana. Gwen is survived by her longtime partner, Terry Tenhaaf; children, Jason Ruiz (Lisa), Katie Oller (C.J.), and Bradley Ruiz; mother, Anna Mae LaBorde Chatelain; grandchildren, Brennan and Baylee Ruiz, Trey and Audrey Oller, Mason, Landon, and Leah Ruiz; sister, Karen Cassou (Brian Adams); and numerous nieces and nephews.
an17.com
Irma Wilde
Irma Wilde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 85. She was born on Wednesday, April 14, 1937 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Eulah and Percy Lavigne. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Irma is survived by her loving husband of...
an17.com
Yancie H. "Buck" Moseley, Jr.
YANCIE HUBERT “BUCK” MOSELEY, JR. On January 8, 2023, at 80 years of age, Buck passed away peacefully at his home after a 3 year illness following a severe stroke. He was born on December 10, 1942 in Meridian, MS to the late Yancie Hubert Moseley, Sr. and Ruby Earle Weeks Moseley. Buck grew up in Hattiesburg, MS then moved to Kentwood, LA and was a 1961 graduate of Kentwood High School. He attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, then the Ray Martin School of Jewelry and Fabrications and Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
an17.com
James W. Moss
Mr. James W. Moss, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud alumni of LSU and an avid Tiger fan.
an17.com
Jonathan Michael Jones
And a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Friday night January 6, 2023. He was a former longtime resident of Franklinton and a member of the Class of 1991 at Franklinton High School. Jonathan worked off shore in the petroleum industry for many years as a driller and tool-pusher, most recently for Moncla Drilling Operations. He was talented in performing home maintenance like electrical or plumbing, or any job that needed fixing. Jonathan loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed deer and dove hunting as well as spending time fishing creeks and rivers all throughout the area, places where he could commune with God’s beautiful nature. Jonathan was always a friendly person quick to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need and he will be missed by all that knew him best.
an17.com
Christopher Hubert Robertson
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 20, 1971 in Independence, LA and was 51 years of age. He is survived by his father, Eddie Leland Robertson; mother, Christine Ann Robertson; daughter, Lilith Gaines Reid; sister, Heather Robertson Alston and husband Jay; brothers, Beau Jacque Robertson and wife Christi and Jonathon Eddie Robertson; maternal grandparent, Anna Mae Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith Mae Taylor and Vincent Leland Robertson; maternal grandparents, Hubert Abraham and Helen Voisin and Clint Michael Parker; paternal great grandparents, Alice Agnes Durnin and David Davoil Robertson and Betty Elizabeth Hughes and Harrison Wiggins Taylor; maternal great grandparents, John Voisin and Alfreda Rose Bourg and Sam Canizaro and Mary Ann Varuso. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 8:00AM until 10:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Montpelier Community Cemetery, Montpelier, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Dixie Anne Easterling
Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, MS, a longtime resident of Bogalusa, LA, and a current resident of Carriere, MS, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
an17.com
SLU adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The...
an17.com
Ruby "Pete" Tate Crain
Pete, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Pete retired after 30 years of service as a telephone operator for Bellsouth and AT&T. Pete had many different titles: Mama, Maw Maw Pete, Petie, and Aunt Pete. This goes to show you that she not only loved so many people, but they all held a special place in their heart for her. Pete loved going on trips with her family. From cruises, work trips with her late husband, Oscar, to traveling abroad, she was so happy as long as she could go. Pete was always up for an adventure and was sure to have the time of her life every chance she got. She was easy going, but always made sure she spoke her mind. Pete adored all of her family deeply and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. She left her family with countless wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
an17.com
Augusta Jane Hayes
Jane, age 71, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was a resident of Springfield ,LA. Jane will be forever missed. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hayes; sisters, Patricia McAllister, Faye Warner (Sidney), and Dot Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Chris McAllister (Dee Dee), Roy Walker, Tonya Morris, Rebecca Warner, Krystal Warner, Blayne Walker, Cheyanne Morris, Destiney McAllister, Alexis Walker, Wyatt Warner, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
an17.com
Hammond's Col. Scott Slaven takes command of La. Guard Castle Brigade
NEW ORLEANS – Col. John “Greg” St. Romain, from St. Francisville, relinquished command of the Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade to Col. James “Scott” Slaven, of Hammond, at an official ceremony at Pineville High School, Pineville, Louisiana, Jan. 8. “As we do...
an17.com
Jean Roberts Nielson
And a resident of Franklinton died Saturday afternoon January 7, 2023 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was born at home in Mount Hermon on July 23, 1934. Jean was a longtime active member of Hays Creek Southern Baptist Church that often cooked the chicken pie for church dinners and gatherings. Jean was as hard-working as she was loving. She and her family operated a successful dairy farm for over 40 years, which of course required overseeing daily. She would often have her grandchildren assist her in working with the cows. Later in life, she loved to take her great-grandchildren on nature walks around the property. Jean was a big sports fan, especially basketball, LSU and the New Orleans Saints. She never failed to attend the many sporting events and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0