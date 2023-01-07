Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
The WellHouse discusses understanding human trafficking, identifying signs from victims
Human trafficking is an issue impacting communities across the nation, including areas in central Alabama. In many cases, a victim is trafficked by a person they know and trust, like a family member. "Human trafficking is when a transaction takes place. Sex for money usually, or anything of value," explained...
ABC 33/40 News
Man in custody after SUV crashes following attempted traffic stop in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was apprehended last Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop led to an SUV crashing into a creek in the Stewartville community. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for traveling at a high rate of speed.
ABC 33/40 News
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
ABC 33/40 News
Continued exposure to smoke and when to see a doctor
Tuesday morning, we expect to learn more as to how St. Clair County plans to put out the fire burning at the landfill near Moody. The commission may be ready to name the company tasked with putting out the fire that has burned for nearly two months. Last week, we explained how the commission was vetting several companies.
ABC 33/40 News
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
ABC 33/40 News
No solution selected to put out landfill fire, county says they are 'one step closer'
The St. Clair County Commission meeting was held Tuesday morning at 9 A.M. Reports from the county attorney and county engineer discussed where they are regarding the ongoing landfill fire near Moody that has been burning since late November. County leaders said in the meeting they are 'one step closer'...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Storms return Thursday
COLD START, MILD AFTERNOON: Colder pockets across North Alabama are in the 20s early this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today with temperatures rising into the 60s in most places this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Some South Alabama communities will reach 70 today. Most of the state will be dry and mild tomorrow, but a few showers could form near the Gulf Coast as moisture levels begin to rise. Highs tomorrow will be in the 67-73 degree range.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible tomorrow
MILD DAY AHEAD: We project a high in the 67-72 degree range across Alabama today with a mix of sun and clouds; the average high for Birmingham on January 11 is 54. Most of the state will be dry, but a few widely scattered showers could show up along the Gulf Coast this afternoon.
Comments / 0