COLD START, MILD AFTERNOON: Colder pockets across North Alabama are in the 20s early this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today with temperatures rising into the 60s in most places this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Some South Alabama communities will reach 70 today. Most of the state will be dry and mild tomorrow, but a few showers could form near the Gulf Coast as moisture levels begin to rise. Highs tomorrow will be in the 67-73 degree range.

