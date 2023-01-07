ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

AFD hosts ‘Pulling it Together,’ fire truck pull contest & torch run for Special Olympics

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) has partnered up with Special Olympics Texas and Law Enforcement Torch Run for a day of activities to raise support for Special Olympics Texas athletes.

Special Olympic athletes and first responders pull Abilene fire truck

‘Pulling it Together for a Cause’ kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on January 21 at The Performance Lab (4541 Loop 322). The torch run is one of the largest grassroots fundraisers and awareness events for the Special Olympics. Athletes and officers carry a ‘Flame of Hope’ in the opening ceremonies for Special Olympics competitions.

Courtesy of the Abilene Fire Department

AFD has invited the public to test their strength and teamwork in the tug of war challenge. Teams of 12 people will compete to pull a 55,000 pound fire truck. Registration for the Fire Truck Pull is $300 per team of 12 or $25 per person. In the case of inclement weather, entry fees will remain as donations to Special Olympics Texas.

AFD brings in new year with new equipment, Ladder 1 fire engine honors Dyess AFB

You can find more information on AFD’s Facebook page and/or sign up here for the fire truck pull.

