Playoff Fan Central is raising funds for LAUSD

By KCAL-News Staff
 4 days ago

For football fans who want to do more than just watch, it's game time at the interactive, activity filled Playoff Fan Central exhibit at the L.A. Convention Center.

PFC is a 300,000 square-foot experience, going on through the weekend, giving fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Elon Werner of PFC grabbed some footballs and talked with Tena Ezzeddine about the Extra Yard for Teachers display, a fundraiser for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Every tossed ball that hits the target, brings in $1 for LAUSD. So far, Werner said the Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation has raised about $1,500 for the district with the ball toss.

"And this is something the College Football Playoffs has done in every host city. We want to give back to the community. So the game is here this weekend, but when we leave we want to leave a positive impact on education, on the students all over L.A.," said Werner.

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

For more information on the Playoff Fan Central event at the L.A. Convention Center, visit: https://losangeles2023.com/events/

CBS LA

LA storm relocates Topanga Elementary students while school is closed

On Wednesday, students and staff at Topanga Elementary School were relocated to Canyon Charter Elementary School in Santa Monica because of storm damage and poor weather conditions.Topanga Elementary is located at 22075 Topanga School Road in Topanga.Los Angeles Unified School District announced in a tweet that Topanga Elementary School will be closed until further notice and that the teachers and support staff will be available at Canyon Charter."We take the safety of our students very seriously," LAUSD said in a tweet. "We remain in communication with local authorities for important updates about our campus. We will provide updates as they become available." 
TOPANGA, CA
CBS LA

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho talks with KCAL News

KCAL News Anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi sits down with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to talk about the state of the district and how it's been going for him since he took the position almost one year ago. Part 1 of the four-part interview is above. Scroll down for other segments.::::In Part 2 of our interview, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discusses the homelessness problem that's impacting thousands of his students. (Part 2 of 4)Eighty percent of kids in the Los Angeles Unified School District live at or below the poverty line. ::::LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discusses the controversy and criticism from the United Teachers Los Angeles labor union, and the task of making up learning losses from the pandemic. (Part 3 of 4)::::In Part 4 of the KCAL News interview, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho talks to Rudabeh Shahbazi about what he feels have been his missteps or mistakes during his first year on the job. (Part 4 of 4)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Proposed gondola plans for Dodger Stadium

A new form of transportation could make it easier to get Dodger Stadium if the team's former owner and LA Metro get their wish.Frank McCourt and LA Metro are trying to build a sky gondola that would take baseball fans from Union Station to Chavez Ravine.The gondolas would carry up to 40 people over China Town and Solano Canyon.McCourt has hired a firm to build the proposed $300 Million project.On Monday, one LA superior court judge sided with McCourt's company and LA Metro, but the California Endowment, a non-profit, went to court to stop the plan.They say LA Metro and McCourt global - are acting illegally and the project should be put up for a competitive bid.There is also an opposition from residents and business owner in the area with privacy concerns since the gondola will be traveling over their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ballona Wetlands night access banned by L.A. City Council

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the Ballona Wetlands in an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the area.The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste, which has caused "significant damage" to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.The ordinance prohibits people from entering portions of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve east and north of Playa del Rey and Westchester, west of Lincoln Boulevard and south of the city boundary along Ballona Creek.The habitat spans approximately 500 acres. It contains several rare or endangered species, including the El Segundo blue butterfly; Belding's savannah sparrow; Coastal California gnatcatcher; Least Bell's Vireo; and the light-footed Ridgway's Rail, according to a motion filed by former Councilman Mike Bonin in 2021.The wetlands also help young fish shelter from potential predators and provide an outlet for water to stream into underground into rivers and aquifers, according to the motion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stabbing outside Metro station in Downtown LA leaves one wounded

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person wounded on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line platform on 7th Street and Flower Street. One person was hospitalized in unknown condition, though they were said to be conscious and breathing at the time of transport. According to the victim's family, the victim, a 13-year-old, had just ridden the Red Line home from school with his 14-year-old cousin when they were approached by a group outside of the station. After a conversation, in which the victims were reportedly asked what gang the two were part of, someone grabbed the victim and stabbed him five times, leaving him in critical condition.They say that neither the victim nor his friend are in a gang. Authorities are still searching for the suspects. As a result of the ongoing investigation, all Red Line operations were placed on hold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

"You're not welcome in these chambers": Kevin de León attends LA City Council meeting as colleagues object

The Los Angeles City Council had just concluded taking public comment at Tuesday's meeting when Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez stood up to speak."I want to respond to the public comment, but also speak directly to Council member de León," Hernandez said.Hernandez, the first council member to address de León directly in public in the chamber after the embattled councilman has begun attending meetings again, said that the people of Los Angeles have made it clear: "You're not welcome in these chambers."De León continues to defy widespread calls for resignation after taking part in a 2021 leaked racist conversation. He has attended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Council votes again to end COVID state of emergency

The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of local emergency at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed today.The council voted in December to set an end date for the emergency after extending it indefinitely every month since March 2020. Council members Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez again filed an amending motion to scrap the end date, which fell one vote short of the eight required. A similar motion fell two votes short in December.California's COVID-19 state of emergency is set to expire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mudslide hits homes in Hollywood Hills

A small mudslide hit a number of homes in the Hollywood Hills Monday evening as heavy rain douses the area during yet another winter storm. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, a small hillside came down during the ongoing precipitation, sliding into at least four backyards of homes located in the 2100 block of North Beach Knoll Road. In all, about three-quarters of an acre of mud came down. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Excited fans line up to see the Jonas Brothers, Em Beihold for free

Music fans rejoiced over the weekend as two huge musical acts played in Los Angeles ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Jonas Brothers and singer-songwriter Em Beihold performed for 22,000 excited fans at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live show at Banc of California Stadium Saturday. The show was on a first-come-first-serve basis as fans lined up around the block. "We were literally so shocked," said Taylor Carr at the event. "We were wondering if it was a joke and if we were going to have to pay." There is another free concert at the same location Sunday with Pitbull as the headliner. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mudslide damages home in Sherman Oaks

A home in Sherman Oaks was damaged by a mudslide caused by the massive rain falling in the area."It was torrential rainfall over night and I stayed on patrol watch to keep an eye on debris flows into the area," said Robert Tomlinson, California Associate Neighborhood Watch.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. on Monday from a homeowner who said he was seeing mud inside his home on Stoneybrook Drive.Authorities arrived to the scene and told the home owner he should evacuate immediately. Residents in the area are keeping an eye on other debris flows as rain continues to come down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Some Studio City residents advised to shelter in place

Los Angeles Fire Dept. crews were on scene assessing damage in the neighborhood of Fredonia Drive and Lankershim Blvd. Tuesday morning.Around midnight part of the hillside gave way, bringing substantial mud and debris flows. Crews were clearing roadways of trees and other debris Tuesday morning.Firefighters were going door to door to talk to residents. Residents of about 12 homes in the area of Fredonia and Lankershim were advised to shelter in place Tuesday morning during the worst of the storm.LAFD said there was no structural damage to any homes."Part of our response, we brought in the Urban Search and Rescue Team, we also brought in heavy equipment and we started to try to remove some of the debris here, but the standing water is too much, so we're going to have to wait until the rain subsides and it dries out a little bit and we're able to move some of that mud out of there," said LAFD Battalion Fire Chief Tim Ramirez.Streets were not completely passable because of standing water and debris, and at least one vehicle was stuck in about 2 to 4 feet of water.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cleanup continues after storm batters Southern California

A series of huge winter storms to hit the Southland has left many neighborhoods with massive cleanup due to flooding and mudflows. The latest storms, a one-two punch that swept through the area on Monday and Tuesday, turned deadly in Northern California, with more than a dozen reported dead thus far. In Southern California, many residents were placed under mandatory evacuation orders or warnings as heavy downpour continued through both days, creating dangerous conditions for an area that traditionally remains dry. Now, massive cleanup efforts are underway in places like Studio City, where caked mud can be seen on many city streets with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?

Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Overturned tanker forces closure of 110 Fwy transition to 10 Fwy

An overturned fuel tanker on the transition from the northbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway forced a closure early Monday morning.No injuries were reported.A Sigalert was issued, and the closure was expected to last at least three hours, CHP reported at about 4:50 a.m. Stop-and-go traffic congestion was reported at the scene. The tanker truck was reportedly hauling approximately 9,000 pounds of propane.The Los Angeles Fire Dept. requested a hazardous-materials response.At about 5:41 a.m., an LAFD hazardous-materials squad confirmed there were no propane leaks.Engine oil leakage was reported, but was stopped from spreading, according to the LAFD.The removal of the tanker was expected to significantly impact the morning commute.Check the latest traffic conditions with KCAL News NEXT Traffic here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver emerges unscathed after boulder crushes his car in Malibu

Malibu resident Mauricio Henao is counting his blessings after he narrowly dodged a boulder that crushed his Toyota Prius. "I just said 'Wow, this could've been me inside this car," he said a day after the frightening experience.One day after a big boulder came crashing down from a soaked hillside along the Pacific Coast Highway and onto his driver's seat, Henao is still in shock that he survived."PCH is dangerous," he said. "These weather conditions are really crazy out here right now ... These hills are not safe."Luckily, he stepped out of his car after getting a call from his girlfriend. "She...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Crews working to clear downed trees after powerful winter storm

Los Angeles public works crews are working to clear all of the trees knocked down by a pair of powerful storms that wreaked havoc across the city."I'm assuming it's totaled, but you know, we'll see," said Brian Otto. Otto's car was one of two parked vehicles crushed underneath a massive tree in Valley Village. The tree also uprooted a sidewalk as it slammed onto the ground."We all heard it happen, so we rushed outside to see what happened," Otto said. "Rushed over to make sure no one was in any of the cars."Otto's car was just a glimpse of the many...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Beach cities prepare for flooding as yet another storm hits Southern California

After suffering some damage during last week's storm, Seal Beach and Long Beach are among the many coastal communities ramping up their flood prevention efforts as yet another atmospheric river hits Southern California.Last week, parts of the Seal Beach Pier were damaged as high surf and a powerful storm drenched the Southland, causing additional concerns for many in the area. As a result, the pier has been closed since Friday. Public Works crews dug a deep trench along the beach to direct storm water back into the ocean in hopes of preventing flooding in the area and worked to gather pilings...
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Plane makes emergency landing at LAX due to hydraulic steering issue

A plane made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday due to a hydraulic steering issue. Hawaiian Airlines Flight 16 was coming from Honolulu bound for San Diego when the pilot had to divert the plane to a runway at LAX around 8:20 p.m. The 330 Airbus landed safely, with crews shutting down the runway for an unknown amount of time. There were no injuries reported. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover shuts down Beverly Center intersection

A street takeover blocked the intersection of La Cienega Blvd. and West 3rd Street in Beverly Grove just outside the Beverly Center Saturday night.A crowd of about 500 people gathered in the middle of the intersection following a vehicle reportedly doing "donuts" in the roadway. People quickly scattered when police arrived.There was a report of shots fired and a victim down around the scene at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers did not find anyone injured.Officers did find an object on fire, possibly a Christmas tree, but the flames were quickly put out. No arrests were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
