Turnto10.com
'Projectile,' found at Ponaganset High School sparks lockdown
(WJAR) — Ponaganset High school was evacuated Wednesday morning, then placed on lockdown. The school sent out a letter to families, stating the evacuation was due to a faulty sensor. But when students were let back in, officials found a "lone projectile," near the boys bathroom, forcing a lockdown.
Turnto10.com
Utah gender reassignment bill being amended to also address puberty blockers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With just over one week until the Utah legislative session, lawmakers are set to consider several bills that focus on the transgender community. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, would ban gender reassignment surgery for minors and already got a preliminary thumbs up during the interim session.
Turnto10.com
Maine lobster fishermen must report more about their catch
(AP) — Fishermen in Maine must now report what they catch to authorities. Few of them were required to do so until this year, despite the state being responsible for about 80% of the nation's lobster haul. The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine was the only state that...
Turnto10.com
Gilbert the Party Pig spreads joy across New England
GROTON, CONN. (WJAR) — A family from Connecticut knows the true meaning of "Party Animal." Their pet pigs, Gilbert and Meadow, are very popular when it comes to special visits around Southern New England. Three years ago, Michelle Burns' dream came true. “I fell in love with pigs in...
Turnto10.com
Maine issues proposed rules for sports betting
(AP) — Maine has released proposed rules for sports betting, but it will be months before the first wagers are placed. The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August but the director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit says it's important to move slowly to get the rules right.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
Turnto10.com
Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
Turnto10.com
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
Turnto10.com
Gov. Maura Healey visits UMass Dartmouth to discuss climate sustainability
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Maura Healey made her first visit as governor to the South Coast. She stopped by University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Tuesday morning for a discussion about their work with climate sustainability. “We’re about Massachusetts competing and we think this is an area where we can compete...
Turnto10.com
Dry weather continues for a few more days
Not much going on in the weather department over the next several days as high-pressure attempts to build in. Coupled with the high pressure is a cold front that does slide in from the north Tuesday afternoon, ushering a cooler, drier air mass. The cold front helps erode the cloud...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England to be impacted by late-week storm
Plenty of sunshine across Southern New England to kick off Wednesday, but clouds roll in for the afternoon. Temperatures seasonal for this time of year, topping out in the upper 30s. Clouds increase tonight as a warm front attached to our next storm system approaches the region. With clouds in...
