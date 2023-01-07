Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
KMOV
Man who admitted to firing shots that killed man on I-270 sentenced
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man who previously admitted to firing shots that killed a man on Interstate 270 in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Darrius Jones admitted to firing shots from a moving vehicle on Dec. 17, 2019, killing Marvin Davis. The 19-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years for second-degree murder and 18 years for armed criminal action. The two sentences will run concurrently.
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times
SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police shocked by ages of Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
The 52-year old Cracker Barrel worker was shot in the elbow and buttocks. They say he could have easily been killed. Police later arrested three teenaged boys near Earth City, when the stolen Nissan they were riding in got a flat.
wfmd.com
Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer
He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery
The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
fox5dc.com
Armed robbers break into home, attack resident in St. Mary’s County: police
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A St. Mary's County resident was hospitalized after being attacked by two armed robbers who broke into a home in Great Mills during a burglary early Tuesday morning. The assault happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive. Investigators say two...
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
Maryland State Police Trooper Leaked Information To Drug Dealer: Reports
A veteran Maryland State Police trooper is facing federal charges for allegedly selling drugs, according to reports. Federal officials announced that Cpl. Justin Riggs, a 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges after he was caught in a sting operation allegedly tipping off a criminal in exchange for cash.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
Felon Who Sold 'Ghost Guns,' Crack Cocaine To Federal Agent In Maryland Gets Decade In Prison
Officials say that a convicted felon is heading back behind bars after being busted selling drugs and illegal “ghost guns” to an undercover agent over the course of several months. Germantown resident Dwight Luis Clarke, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by four...
WJLA
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
WJLA
7-year-old Va. boy taken to DC hospital after falling off ski lift
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 7-year-old boy from Virginia was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling off a ski lift at Whitetail Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, resort officials confirmed. On Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Ski Patrol responded to a report that a 7-year-old skier fell from the EZ Rider...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Investigating Fraud At Two PNC Banks In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a fraud that occurred at two PNC Bank locations in St. Mary’s County, MD on October 14, 2022. If you recognize the people in these photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955...
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WJLA
'They showed me the right track': DC teen reflects on mentorship from MPD officers
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking back, Dallas Washington not only understands why his mother reached out to MPD, he is thankful for it. Washington's mother sought mentorship from officers for her son because he could not focus in school and had anger issues. "She had contacted MPD based on my...
WTOP
Carfax: Odometer fraud on used cars is on the rise for the DC area
Thinking about buying a used car this year? With odometer fraud and other scams up around the D.C. region, you’ll need to find different ways to verify mileage on the vehicle you want to purchase. “A lot of people think that with digital odometers, that odometer can’t be manipulated....
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Comments / 0