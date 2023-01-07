Read full article on original website
Trial delayed for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — The man whose young alleged victim made national headlines when she was forced to travel for an abortion won't be going on trial until at least March. Gerson Fuentes is charged with raping the girl in Ohio, last year, when she was just 9 years old.
Richland County ranks No.2 in pending human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Attorney General is adding task forces and training to help stop human trafficking, which spiked in 2022. There were 416 cases involving human trafficking in South Carolina last year – and 399 of those, involved minors. The Attorney general Alan Wilson...
2022 saw large increase in labor trafficking in South Carolina, report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County ranked as the No. 2 county in South Carolina for total human-trafficking cases in 2022, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday during a press conference at the State House. The other four counties included Greenville (1), Richland (3), Horry (4) and Spartanburg...
South Carolina is short truck drivers by the thousands, the SCDMV is trying to help
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Over the past few years, the cost of just about everything has gone up. Whether we like it or not, we've all become familiar with the term supply chain issues. Part of that problem is tied to a lack of truck drivers during the pandemic.
Warmth builds before storms Thursday and a cold weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be cold again Wednesday morning, but the afternoon looks great!. We'll have some extra cloud cover late in the day, but highs will top out in the mid 60s. A stronger and warmer southerly breeze will take over for the day helping to...
Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
Lake Murray drops several feet as Dominion Energy carries out routine aquatic care
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Every few winters, Dominion Energy drops the water in Lake Murray even lower than usual. You may have noticed it’s happening now - the lake is 4 feet below normal. The summertime source of fun for many in the Midlands, now drying out. Back in...
'Mask up': All but 2 counties in the state see high Coronavirus case levels
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A post-holiday COVID spike has South Carolina ranking high on a list state health leaders don’t want to be on. The state has the fourth-highest number of COVID cases. DHEC is reporting more than eleven thousand new cases and 48 deaths blamed on the...
Warming into the 70s before more storms this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The next few days around the Midlands will be nice for January. Mornings will still be cold, but plenty of sunshine will help to bump us up in to the 60s and even 70s over the next few days. A cold front heading across the...
Coaches, athletic staff prepared in case of medical emergencies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As thousands watched the scary moments on the field after Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed last Monday night, some are asking about the safety of sports - and if the people in charge are ready for the worst case scenario. “Their safety is our...
State senator Mia McLeod announces departure from Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."
