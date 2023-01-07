ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

wach.com

Richland County ranks No.2 in pending human trafficking charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Attorney General is adding task forces and training to help stop human trafficking, which spiked in 2022. There were 416 cases involving human trafficking in South Carolina last year – and 399 of those, involved minors. The Attorney general Alan Wilson...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Warmth builds before storms Thursday and a cold weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be cold again Wednesday morning, but the afternoon looks great!. We'll have some extra cloud cover late in the day, but highs will top out in the mid 60s. A stronger and warmer southerly breeze will take over for the day helping to...
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
wach.com

Warming into the 70s before more storms this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The next few days around the Midlands will be nice for January. Mornings will still be cold, but plenty of sunshine will help to bump us up in to the 60s and even 70s over the next few days. A cold front heading across the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wach.com

Coaches, athletic staff prepared in case of medical emergencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As thousands watched the scary moments on the field after Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed last Monday night, some are asking about the safety of sports - and if the people in charge are ready for the worst case scenario. “Their safety is our...
BUFFALO, NY
wach.com

State senator Mia McLeod announces departure from Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Mia McLeod, the state senator from District 22, announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) in a press release Tuesday. "I’ve decided to leave the SC Democratic Party because it no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear," she said in a statement. "I want you to be the first to know that my decision isn’t meant to disparage anyone who identifies as a SC Democrat, but the SCDP’s 'party-focused' approach doesn’t work for the people. And if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work for me."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

