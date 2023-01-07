KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny this morning, and then becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Mild for January. High 54. Colder air arrives overnight for Thursday and along with the cold comes light rain and snow. A light rain/snow mix will begin late this evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and then steadily spread southeast across I-35 intro central Missouri through 8 am Thursday. Light, slushy snow accumulations of around an inch or less are possible. Roads will likely be wet, and with temperatures dropping below freezing during the drive, some slick/slushy spots may develop. Clouds will decrease through the remainder of the morning and afternoon with strong north winds. High 36. Cold and sunny Friday. High 36. Noticeably warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s, strong south winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increasing Monday morning with mild temperatures during the afternoon. High 55. Highs will remain around 50 for the remainder of next week.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO