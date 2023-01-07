Read full article on original website
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Soaring Egg Prices Continue to Rise in Missouri – But Why?
Let's face it EVERYTHING costs more these days, but some things just downright have me scratching my head wondering why it's so expensive. Especially eggs. Right now, the cost of a dozen eggs is close to $6 (depending on where you shop). $6. Who remembers paying under a dollar for a dozen eggs? Ahhhh the good ole days. So why are eggs so expensive? Bird Flu is being blamed for the increase. According to CNN,
Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
KMBC.com
One last day of March-like temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny this morning, and then becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Mild for January. High 54. Colder air arrives overnight for Thursday and along with the cold comes light rain and snow. A light rain/snow mix will begin late this evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and then steadily spread southeast across I-35 intro central Missouri through 8 am Thursday. Light, slushy snow accumulations of around an inch or less are possible. Roads will likely be wet, and with temperatures dropping below freezing during the drive, some slick/slushy spots may develop. Clouds will decrease through the remainder of the morning and afternoon with strong north winds. High 36. Cold and sunny Friday. High 36. Noticeably warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s, strong south winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increasing Monday morning with mild temperatures during the afternoon. High 55. Highs will remain around 50 for the remainder of next week.
PHOTO: Gorgeous Leucistic Red-Tailed Hawk Spotted in Missouri
A stunning red-tailed hawk was photographed in Missouri today, one that lacks that signature red tail due to leucism. Instead she’s nearly all-white, which is typically an indicator of a leucistic or piebald condition rather than albinism. Taken by Steve Jaeger, the photo shows how this gorgeous hawk still...
A Website says they found the Most Beautiful Place in Missouri
Missouri is home to many beautiful places, but what is the most beautiful place in the Show-Me State? A travel website seems to think they found the answer to that question, let us see if they are right... According to the travel website called globalgrasshopper.com, The Ozark Mountains and the...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
Missouri Trail Cams Reveal a Curious Black Bear Loves Cameras
It appears there's a bear in southern Missouri that is seeking his 15 minutes of fame. He recently made an appearance on several trail cams and is not camera shy whatsoever. Growing Deer TV shared this YouTube short with no exact location given except that it is indeed "Bears in Southern Missouri". This apex predator is more than a little curious about all the cameras in his woods.
KSNB Local4
Wednesday weather system moving in
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first of two fast moving weather systems will show itself on Wednesday, first producing snow in the Panhandle as early as Wednesday morning while most of the area will stay dry until afternoon. Some rain or a mix will develop from west to east mid afternoon with a conversion to snow by the evening. Temperatures will begin in the 20s with afternoon highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s with lower 40s in southeast areas.
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Jason Smith is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress. This is one of the most powerful positions in Congress: as the main tax writing committee in the U.S. House. Smith represents the 8th District, which includes southeast Missouri and the Bootheel. Smith released a statement saying, "Ways and Means Republicans will build an economy that is strong by prioritizing our most valuable economic resource, the American worker.” He has served in the House since 2013.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
Video Shows a Huge Explosion at LaSalle, Illinois Chemical Plant
Authorities are working to contain what appears to be a huge explosion and resulting fire at a chemical plant today in LaSalle, Illinois. New video shows the initial fire and smoke cloud after the blast. NBC 7 out of Chicago is reporting that this fire happened at the Carus Chemical...
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
